Premier League

Manchester United Make Contact With Former Manchester City Premier League Winning Manager

By Freddie Pye
 4 days ago
The Old Trafford club are searching for a long-term solution to their current managerial issues, with a whole host of names from across the continent linked with a switch to the club in recent days.

The most prominent target has been the current Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino - who is in Manchester for the French club's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

However, officials at Old Trafford have looked towards a former employee of the reigning Premier League champions, according to a new report from sources in Germany this week.

According to the information of BILD's Head of Football Christian Falk, Manchester United have contacted former Manchester City manager and the current head coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini for the available managerial position.

The response from the Italian coach was simple: No.

Christian Falk says that Roberto Mancini responded to contact from Manchester United officials by stating that it is his duty to qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar with the Italian national team.

It seems as though Manchester United will now have to continue their search elsewhere, and with problems surrounding any possible appointment of Mauricio Pochettino mid-season now emerging, an interim coach may be the solution.

That could take the struggling Red Devils to the likes of Ernesto Valverde, Rudi Garcia, or possibly the former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce - who has reportedly signalled an interest in the vacant position at the club he held a playing career with.

Man City Striker Target 'Happy to Snub' Approaches and Sign New Contract With Current Club

Leao has been one of the breakout stars of AC Milan's rebuild over the past few years, joining from LOSC Lille in 2019 and since going on to score 18 times for the club. He has also started the ongoing season in fine form, particularly standing out in the Champions League, where his side have really failed to live up to expectations in a group consisting of Liverpool, Porto, and Atletico Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Official: RB Leipzig vs Man City to be Held Behind Closed Doors

Match-day six in this season's Champions League has all the makings of a classic if results fall in a certain way. Manchester City only need a point to progress to the Round of 16, but a loss to Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday will move them off top spot going into a crucial clash with RB Leipzig.
UEFA
