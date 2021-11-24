Manchester United Make Contact With Former Manchester City Premier League Winning Manager

The Old Trafford club are searching for a long-term solution to their current managerial issues, with a whole host of names from across the continent linked with a switch to the club in recent days.

The most prominent target has been the current Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino - who is in Manchester for the French club's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

However, officials at Old Trafford have looked towards a former employee of the reigning Premier League champions, according to a new report from sources in Germany this week.

According to the information of BILD's Head of Football Christian Falk, Manchester United have contacted former Manchester City manager and the current head coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini for the available managerial position.

The response from the Italian coach was simple: No.

Christian Falk says that Roberto Mancini responded to contact from Manchester United officials by stating that it is his duty to qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar with the Italian national team.

It seems as though Manchester United will now have to continue their search elsewhere, and with problems surrounding any possible appointment of Mauricio Pochettino mid-season now emerging, an interim coach may be the solution.

That could take the struggling Red Devils to the likes of Ernesto Valverde, Rudi Garcia, or possibly the former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce - who has reportedly signalled an interest in the vacant position at the club he held a playing career with.

