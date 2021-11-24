ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons fall at home Tuesday, hit the road tonight at Milwaukee

By Ken Delaney
 3 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons lost to...

NBA

Shorthanded Warriors Outscore Pistons in Road Trip Finale

The Warriors and their ten-man rotation competed down to the final buzzer on Friday, earning a 105-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Despite lack of available bodies and 19 turnovers, the Dubs’ defense held the Pistons to 40 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. And while the Warriors held their biggest lead of the night entering the fourth quarter (16), the Pistons made a push in the final minutes of regulation to rally to a single possession contest.
NBA
dallassun.com

Pistons try to carry momentum home with Kings visiting

The Detroit Pistons shook off their offensive doldrums on Saturday. A stretch of home games gives them hope they can overcome their slow start. Detroit posted just its third win of the season at Toronto, a 127-121 triumph in which it found an offensive flow that had been lacking in its first 11 games. The Pistons begin a five-game homestand against slumping Sacramento on Monday.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

The Indiana Pacers suffered a bad loss on Wednesday night when they fell to the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. Coming into the game, the Pistons had a 3-10 record in their first 13 games, but they went out and beat the Pacers 97-89 to pick up their fourth win of the season.
NBA
wtvbam.com

Pistons host Pacers tonight as homestand continues

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons host the Indiana Pacers tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit opened a five-game homestand with a 129-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday. The Pistons stand at 3-and-10 on the season, while the Pacers have a record of 6-and-9.
NBA
Person
Jerami Grant
FanSided

3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ thrilling win over the Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks currently find themselves on a five-game winning streak, their longest of the 2021-22 NBA season to this point. All five victories have been at Fiserv Forum, and the Bucks capped off their homestand last night as they welcomed in the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee was not messing around right out of the gate as they built up a double-digit lead fairly quickly and never looked back. The Bucks built up a lead that grew to as large as 24 points and would eventually secure the 114-93 victory as they picked up another victory over a Central Division opponent, something they have done more often than not. With that being said, let us take a closer look at three takeaways from the matchup.
NBA
#Milwaukee#Road Trip#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Pistons
wtvbam.com

Pistons hosting Miami tonight without center Isaiah Stewart

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons close out a five-game homestand as the Miami Heat visits Little Caesars Arena tonight. Detroit dropped to 4-and-12 after a 121-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday. Miami enters action with an 11-and-6 record. The NBA has handed out its punishment...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Detroit Pistons (4-13) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

L.A. freeze-out as Pistons fall to Clippers

Three quick observations from Friday afternoon’s 107-96 loss to the LA Clippers at Staples Center. A BAD MIX – It didn’t look like a great matchup for the Pistons, ranked 28th in offense, against the NBA’s No. 2 defense. And that’s the way it played out, too. There have been a lot of games this season where the Pistons created tons of desirable shots – the statistics on “wide-open” and “open” shots as defined by the NBA back them up on that – but this wasn’t necessarily one of them. The Pistons opened 4 of 20 from the floor and only four of those were 3-point shots, well below their typical rate of 40 percent of attempts coming from the arc, and most of the 2-point shots were contested jump shots or shots at the rim. The Pistons eventually got their fair share of 3-point attempts, but their offense never came close to finding its comfort zone until a loosely played fourth quarter as the season’s longest road trip opened with its second loss and three games to go. They scored 18 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second and the Clippers spurted at the end of the half to go ahead by 24 points. The 40-point first half was just one better than their season-low of 39 vs. Milwaukee on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant finished with 20 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension and finished with four points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA

