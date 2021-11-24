No babies in Parliament: UK lawmakers outraged by infant ban

The UK Parliament debate on endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) was postponed from 18 October to 1 November due to the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess. David Mundell, Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, opened the discussion by stating that Amess was a ‘champion of those living with endometriosis, having chaired the all-party parliamentary group on endometriosis since its inception in 2018’ who had been ‘a crusader for the cause long before that, after a constituent contacted him about their struggles with the condition.’ Later in the debate, Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy expressed her appreciation for Amess’ championing an issue that is usually pushed forward in the House by women. She also shared her personal struggles with endometriosis, including her five-year diagnosis delay, horrible experience with laparoscopy, and daily pain.

