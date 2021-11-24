ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No babies in Parliament: UK lawmakers outraged by infant ban

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Several British politicians demanded a change in parliamentary rules on Wednesday after a lawmaker was told she couldn't bring her 3-month-old baby into the House of Commons. Labour Party legislator Stella Creasy said she had received a letter from Commons authorities after she took her son...

NBC News

British MP told to stop bringing her baby to Parliament

LONDON — A British legislator told to stop bringing her baby to Parliament is stirring a debate around how accessible a career in politics really is for working mothers. “Mothers in the mother of all parliament are not to be seen or heard it seems,” Stella Creasy, a member of the opposition Labour Party, wrote on Tuesday after she brought her son to Westminster Hall, a grand building on the parliamentary estate in London where lawmakers debate issues of the day.
