3 Killed, 3 Injured In Massive Manhattan Beach Wreck

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another three hurt, including a child, in a multicar wreck in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night.

The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue.

“One vehicle that was traveling at a very high rate of speed, broadsided another, and caused a chain reaction with the other vehicles involved,” Manhattan Beach police Officer Wilbert Pereira told reporters.

Two men and a woman died on the scene, according to Manhattan Beach police. They were identified as 48-year-old Christian Mendoza, and a married couple, Gabriel Stauring and 40-year-old Katie-Jay Scott, of Redondo Beach.

Stauring and Scott ran an international aid group called iAct. Through their organization, the couple traveled to some of the most dangerous parts of the globe to help refugees in need.

Mendoza was a beloved elementary school teacher in the area.

Another three were rushed to local hospitals, including two adults and a child. One of those patients was in critical condition and two were in serious condition, police said. They are all expected to survive.

Witnesses told police that one of the involved cars may have run a red light.

“We do have a couple of witnesses, including some of the survivors involved,” Pereira said.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.