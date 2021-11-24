Kewanee history from the Star Courier files
- A dominating performance at both ends of the floor by junior guard Tanner Carlson lifted Annawan past Sherrard 59-57 at the Orion Tip-Off Classic Wednesday.
- The fourth grade classes at Wethersfield Elementary loaded up several boxes of care packages that are being sent to 19 active-duty service men and women for Christmas.
25 years ago
Saturday, Nov. 23. 1996
- Ratliff Brothers was digging the hole this week that will become the new swimming pool at the Kewanee YMCA. The six-lane, 25-yard pool which will be built south of the existing building, will replace the old pool which was barely half the size and has now been filled. Dooley Brothers plumbing is installing new men's and women's locker rooms in the space and there will also be a lobby with a window opening onto the new pool.
- Neponset's Lady Zephyrs railroaded past Roanoke-Benson 51-35 in their season basketball opener Thursday. Trisha Kuster and Jessie Bowen scored 19 and 12 points, respectively, for Neponset which held a shaky 19-18 halftime edge. (Jessica (Bowen) Seiden is now guidance counselor at Wethersfield Junior/Senior High School. — D.C.)
50 years ago
Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1971
- Announcement was made today of the sale of the Kewanee Sale Barn, effective March 1, 1972. Lawrence VanHyfte, of Annawan, who has owned the livestock auction barn for the past 34 years, has sold it to Wayne Price, of Kewanee, a well-known local livestock dealer.
- The Retail Affairs Committee of the K.A.C. I. (Kewanee Association of Commerce and Industry) will be holding the first of what hopefully will become an annual event, a Santa Claus parade, which will start at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Following the parade, Santa will appear in the window of City Furniture from 6 to 9 p.m.
75 years ago
Saturday, Nov. 23, 1946
- Food prices have skyrocketed and this year's Thanksgiving feast is going to cost substantially more than a year ago. While there has been an increase in the cost of nearly every item of food, turkey, the mainstay of the meal, is but a little higher than a year ago. However, the prices of the remaining items on the menu are about double that of a pre-war holiday.
- Wethersfield High School has chosen "Green Quill" as the name of its yearbook. the first to be printed by the school since 1913. The name was selected from a final group of three by more than a two-thirds vote of the student body. The number was cut to three from over 90 names submitted by the members of the senior class and yearbook staff. The name, "Green Quill," signifies one of the school colors and the feather of a goose, the school's mascot. The book is progressing well and should be printed by the Star Courier Printing and Publishing Company next spring.
100 years ago
Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1921
- It's evident that Kewanee people will enjoy dinners tomorrow of goose, chicken, duck, and perhaps a few will have turkey. The time-honored Thanksgiving bird is becoming scarcer each year. Many claim that the reason for the scarcity of turkeys is due to the difficulty in raising them. Ducks, chickens and geese are said to be much easier to raise.
- Kewanee football fandom will honor Don Peden, newly elected captain of the University of Illinios football team for 1922, with a public reception and dinner at the Parkside Hotel Saturday evening. Mr. Peden will arrive tonight from Champaign to spend Thanksgiving with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Peden, 612 S. Grove St. (According to his obituary, Donald C. Peden was a 1917 graduate of Kewanee High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1923 and had a 27-year career coaching football and baseball and serving as athletic director at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. At the close of World War II he was selected by the U. S. Government to go to Europe and establish an athletic program for occupation troops. He died in 1970 at age 71, in Rancho Bernardo, Calif., where he and his wife were spending the winter. — D.C.)
