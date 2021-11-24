ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpers Ferry, WV

W.Va. Attorney General says Harpers Ferry has authority to pursue hotel project

By Dave McMillion, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7P3f_0d5jB6fr00

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — West Virginia's attorney general has intervened in a court case in an attempt to pave the way for a $138 million hotel project in Harpers Ferry.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday he filed a brief in support of the Hill Top House and Hotel project and the legal authority of the town to pursue it.

Morrisey said the issue revolves around whether the town has the authority under the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule Program to sell undeveloped streets to the developer.

Passed by the state in 2007, the home rule program clearly gives the town and others like it across the state flexibility to expand development within its borders, Morrisey said in a news release.

Story background:W.Va. officials notified of impending lawsuit over Hill Top House Hotel project

Expansion:What would fit inside one of those million-square-foot warehouses? Quite a lot, actually

Morrisey said the state has an interest in the case because the development would be good for state residents.

He filed his brief in a Jefferson County Circuit Court lawsuit over the development. In that case, Public Asset Protection Inc. challenges the constitutionality of the home rule program and seeks to block the hotel development project.

But Morrisey said the plaintiff misunderstands Harpers Ferry's authority under home rule. Morrisey seeks dismissal of the lawsuit in his brief.

The town of Harpers Ferry and the hotel developers, SWaN Hill Top Operating Partners LLC are defendants in the suit.

“For West Virginia to reach her full potential, cities and towns such as Harpers Ferry must have the flexibility to pass ordinances that enable economic development within their borders,” Morrisey said in his release.

“This project has been significantly delayed by forces who are opposed to the state’s economic progress. We cannot afford to stall this vital project any longer," Morrisey said.

The hotel project, which has been in the works for about a dozen years, would be built at the site of the former Hill Top House Hotel on Ridge Street. The former hotel closed in 2008.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpers Ferry, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harpers Ferry, WV
Government
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

214
Followers
75
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy