StartEngine And Conquer Europe

By Patrizia Saviolo
 3 days ago
StartEngine is the main crowdfunding platform in USA. With $66m collected in Q2 2021, it represents more than the collection of its two competitors combined. StartEngine (OTCPK:STGC) is the largest Equity Crowdfunding company in the US. Not only it has collected equity for startups on its platform, but it is now...

AFP

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Sunday to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, but without Britain, which has been excluded following a row last week. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium will meet in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon to discuss how to tackle people-smuggling gangs that provide boats to migrants seeking to cross the narrow waterway. The talks were called following the shocking deaths of 27 people last Wednesday as they attempted to cross from France to England in a dinghy that began losing air while at sea in cold winter temperatures. The aim of the meeting is "improving operational cooperation in the fight against people-smuggling because these are international networks which operate in different European countries," an aide to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told AFP.
POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Italian Business Confidence Confirmed At High Levels In November

A relatively benign contagion picture at the time of data collection likely helped to keep spirits high among both businesses and, to a lesser extent, consumers. Confidence still resilient, possibly helped by the timing of data collection. November sentiment data, released earlier today by Istat, clearly illustrates the sensitivity of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

Rafal Brzoska: the “Locker King” seeking to conquer Britain

Poland’s prime minister once joked that Rafal Brzoska is “a dangerous guy”, says Bloomberg. The entrepreneur known locally as “the Locker King” is certainly a changemaker. Having revolutionised parcel delivery in Poland with its automated lockers, his company, InPost, is now planning rapid expansion across Europe – with a particular focus on the UK. In the process Brzoska, 44, aims “to steal Amazon’s parcel crown”, says The Times. One gets the impression that the pugnacious Pole is relishing the prospect of a fight.
BUSINESS
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

European countries implement stricter curbs amid rise in new COVID-19 infections

European nations have started imposing stricter measures as the continent battled a surge in coronavirus cases, Reuters reports. Slovakia's two-week lockdown from Thursday followed neighbouring Austria, which began a lockdown on Monday. Authorities ordered all but essential shops and services closed and banned people from travelling outside their districts unless going to work, school, or a doctor. Gatherings of more than six people were banned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to COVID-19 variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — The White House said Friday the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes […]
TRAVEL
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: The Shortened Holiday Week Brings Just 1 IPO

The IPO market got a break during the shortened holiday week, with just one IPO and six SPACs. The IPO market got a break during the shortened holiday week, with just one IPO and six SPACs. New issuers continued to join the pipeline ahead of the final stretch of 2021, with seven IPOs and 17 SPACs submitting initial filings.
MARKETS
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

