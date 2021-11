While there are plenty of fair-weathered cyclists out there on the roads, those who love the sport and form of exercise too much to give it up during the harsh winter months know special gear is needed. Whether you are commuting to work or riding your favorite route to keep in shape so you are ready to ride when the weather turns in the spring, there are a handful of essential cold-weather cycling pieces no one should be without. From your fingers to your toes, these exceptional items will make crushing the pedals all the more comfortable this winter.

CYCLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO