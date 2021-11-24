ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP interest in offering Rittenhouse an internship gets weirder

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kyle Rittenhouse's trial unfolded, a variety of Republican officials and candidates saw a political opportunity to exploit. The defendant, charged in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Wisconsin last year, took on totemic value for the far-right. With this in mind, in the wake of...

Clarice Tinsley
3d ago

So much for hiring the best and brightest. No all you have to do for a job in the Republican party is shoot a few people.

Reply(4)
29
learch
3d ago

This is the main reason why so many of us become independents or democrats. The republicans cult is off it’s rocker

Reply(15)
40
Eddie Zee
3d ago

these repubtards need to be expelled from Congress as they are absolutely dangerous to this country FACT

Reply(28)
73
