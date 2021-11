At some point over the past month, somebody waved a magic wand over Nick Sirianni and cast a spell. ‘Hocus Pocus, running the ball is the focus’ echoed around his head after waking up one morning and the Eagles have never looked back since. As far as Miles Sanders is concerned, he’ll be hoping that the first half of the season was simply a bad dream and that when he returns, it’s situation normal.

