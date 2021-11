This past weekend, I went to go see an early play with a friend of mine. He told me that he and another friend were thinking about hiking later that afternoon and that I should join. I said, "sure!" and didn't think much of it. I love going for hikes. I even was a camp coordinator for the Outdoor Adventure Camp at Gold's Gym in Lagrange last summer where we took kids to all these fishing and hiking trails. Whenever I would go out with the kids, in particular, I would make sure that we were loaded with supplies. Unfortunately, my campers would be disappointed in me this time around.

PINE PLAINS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO