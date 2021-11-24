ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday....

