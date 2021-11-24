ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant Group valuation said cut by 15% by major investor Warburg Pincus

By Joshua Fineman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fintech Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) valuation is said to have been cut by 15% to below $200B by major investor Warburg Pincus. Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, who was a large investor in Ant's 2018 fundraising, cut the company's valuation to $191B at end of September from $224B at the end of...

The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: The Shortened Holiday Week Brings Just 1 IPO

The IPO market got a break during the shortened holiday week, with just one IPO and six SPACs. The IPO market got a break during the shortened holiday week, with just one IPO and six SPACs. New issuers continued to join the pipeline ahead of the final stretch of 2021, with seven IPOs and 17 SPACs submitting initial filings.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals higher following two insider buys

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX +3.3%) are higher this morning following purchases by two company insiders. CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares at $12.48 per share for a total of ~$402,580. Vincent Milano, a member of the board of directors, bought 7.5K shares at $12.19 per share for a total...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Biotech IPOs like iSpecimen soar on COVID fears, but in-person servicers like AirSculpt sink

Friday’s COVID-related market selloff had a mixed impact on shares of recent IPOs – with lockdown-sensitive names like fat-removal firm AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) sinking, but biotechs like iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and in-home fitness firms like Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) rallying. Post-IPO stocks did better in general than the broad market did following word...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sartorius expands in France and is investing €100M by 2025

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SARTF) will expand its capacities for production, innovation, and storage at its French facilities in Aubagne, Cergy and Lourdes in order to meet the strong demand of the biopharmaceutical industry. By investing a total of €100M between 2021 and 2025, company plans to expand and upgrade the Aubagne,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Main Street: A Perfect Retirement Stock With A Rock Solid 5.4% Yield

Main Street is a best-of-breed BDC. I must confess that I have rarely admired a company as much as I admire Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), a high-quality business development firm that pays a consistent monthly dividend. Despite the fact that MAIN trades at a premium to net asset value, the predictability of income makes MAIN a must-have income stock as inflation bites.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Goldman pinpoints rising and falling stars held by hedge funds

Goldman Sachs identifies changes in popularity for stocks among hedge funds for indications of potential outperformance and underperformance. "During the last 19 years, stocks with the largest increase in the number of hedge fund investors ('Rising Stars') have typically gone on to outperform sector peers during the quarters following their rise in popularity," strategists Ben Snider, David Kostin and team write. "'Falling Star' stocks with the largest decline in number of owners have subsequently underperformed peers by a similar magnitude."
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tracking Jeremy Grantham's GMO Capital Portfolio - Q3 2021 Update

Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased from $20.05B to $20.22B this quarter. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to GMO’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on GMO’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/12/2021. Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $20.05B to $20.22B this quarter. The portfolio is diversified with recent 13F reports showing well over 500 different positions although most of them are very small. There are 42 securities that are significantly large (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet, Apple, UnitedHealth, and Oracle. They add up to ~18% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking Jeremy Grantham’s GMO Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last report for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.
STOCKS
