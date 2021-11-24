Ant Group valuation said cut by 15% by major investor Warburg Pincus

Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased from $20.05B to $20.22B this quarter. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to GMO’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on GMO’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/12/2021. Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $20.05B to $20.22B this quarter. The portfolio is diversified with recent 13F reports showing well over 500 different positions although most of them are very small. There are 42 securities that are significantly large (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet, Apple, UnitedHealth, and Oracle. They add up to ~18% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking Jeremy Grantham’s GMO Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last report for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.

