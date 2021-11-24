ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Best Charlotte Tilbury palettes

WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Few brands spell luxury in cosmetics like Charlotte Tilbury. The UK-based brand, started by a makeup artist, has won more than 300 global beauty awards since it was established in 2013. It’s well-known for a variety of products, but shines especially...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

Olay’s Total Effects Eye Cream Instantly Neutralized My Dark Circles

Eye creams tend to promise a myriad of outcomes, from firmer skin to helping with stubborn dark circles, and some even going the length of promising to make you look more rested in just one application. While undereye concerns vary from person to person, there’s one collective truth that we can all agree on: we need to be doing something to treat our delicate under eyes every single day.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

These Cutting-Edge Clean Mascaras Will Give You Eye-Popping Lashes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The market for clean mascara is shifting, and it's largely because of consumer preferences. Reminder: Clean beauty doesn't have one set definition; some founders focus on creating formulas with safe ingredients, and others have a more holistic approach. "We take into account the sourcing, safety, sustainability, ethics, and transparency of the brands we sell," Credo co-founder Annie Jackson previously told Shape.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
temptalia.com

Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette ($67.00 for 0.59 oz.) includes eight matte eyeshadows and 10 shimmery eyeshadows. I appreciate that the brand does different textures and formulas throughout their palettes, but it does make for a bit of a learning curve when working with their products and ratings can be all over the place as performance is not consistent from shade to shade.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Garth & Nicole Ultra Suede Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Garth Ultra Suede Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a muted, medium brown with moderate, warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer, which adhered evenly and fairly smoothly across my lips–better than most in the range, though not enough glide to really go on in a fluid motion so I’d still suggest applying in shorter, overlapping motions from the get-go.
MAKEUP
Woman's World

16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars to Gift Your Loved Ones — Or Yourself

The holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year for beauty lovers: It’s when all our favorite brands come out with their yearly advent calendars! A staple of the holiday season, the best beauty advent calendars are not only fun to open, they’re a great chance to try out some of the year’s best new products, in addition to customer favorites. A beauty advent calendar is a gift any makeup and skincare enthusiast is sure to go gaga for!
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best early offers from Charlotte Tilbury, Space NK and more

In just one more day, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowCase in point: Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bestreviews
Elle

The 12 Best Affordable Hair Dryers For A Budget-Friendly Blowout

Sometimes it feels like the world is begging us to believe that the more expensive an item, the better it works. Well, let's just state for the record: this isn't true, even for beauty tools like hair dryers, which come in a wide range of price points. Yes, it can be hard to find options that both work for your hair texture and don't break the bank, but they do exist. There are a lot of products out there that just aren't worth the money. But if you, like me, love to lurk on the Internet and read Amazon reviews, you can find some incredible blow dyers for under $100–and even some under $50–that will leave your hair looking gorgeous.
HAIR CARE
CNN

Stock your makeup bag with these picks from Ulta’s Black Friday sale

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Ulta’s Black Friday deals are officially underway, and on the virtual shelves, we’ve spotted great deals on products for the changing weather and colder, harsher season ahead — as well as luxurious picks we can’t wait to treat both others and (if we’re being honest) ourselves to this holiday season.
MAKEUP
bestproducts.com

10 Best Contour Palettes to Sculpt Your Face Like a Pro

Contouring transitioned from a backstage, makeup-artist-only sculpting tactic, to a drag queen staple, to a full-fledged, daily craze for beauty junkies. The process of sculpting, highlighting, and by the same token, deemphasizing certain features and angles of your face can seem like a rather complicated process, especially for those new to the technique. Thankfully, using the best contour palettes for your skin tone (and skill level!) can help streamline and simplify the act of sculpting, and hopefully help you put your best face forward each time.
SKIN CARE
wfla.com

Best pink eyeshadow palette

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pink is a soft, sometimes-overlooked eye shadow color that adds softness and whimsy to a makeup routine. On pale skin, it can make skin look dewy and fresh. On darker skin, it can add highlights and freshness. When you’re looking for an eye shadow palette that offers a range of options for using pink in your eyeshadow routine, the Natasha Denona Retro Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
makeupandbeautyblog.com

Take Your Pick: Eyeshadow Palettes or Eyeshadow Singles?

Don’t laugh, guys, but I’ve turned into the person who maps out a detailed plan for how her makeup collection will look in the next year!. A little backstory before I get to today’s question/topic. I finally purged all that old makeup I’d been holding onto for way too long, and now’s the time, I feel, to be more intentional about what I keep on hand. I really want this next iteration of my collection to be thoughtful and useful. I want to love everything. No dead weight!
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Bobbi Brown Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette

Just a heads up if you wanted the Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette from Bobbi Brown it’s now on sale at nordstrom.com for $52 with free shipping!
MAKEUP
In Style

6 Fool-Proof Ways to Get Smooth Lipstick Every Time

Wearing lipstick is a fun way to level up your makeup game. Best part: there are endless options when it comes this product, so much so that we've ended up acquiring tons of reds, pinks, oranges, and more in all types of finishes ourselves. While we love swiping on a...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop The Mandalorian Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop The Mandalorian 9-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($14.00 for 0.32 oz.) is the brand’s newest Star Wars tie-in collaboration. The palette included five matte eyeshadows with four shimmery shades, and it ran slightly cooler-toned overall–relative to the plethora of very warm-toned palettes that exist. One of the matte shades–Nevarro Sand–was too powdery, while one shimmer–Beskar Steel–was a little drier to work with, but the eyeshadows were semi-opaque to opaque in coverage, blendable, and easy enough to use.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday 2021 sale has begun, with 30% off a range of make-up and skincare kits

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most beloved luxury make-up brands around. Loved by A-listers and MUAs alike, many of its coveted products have reached cult status in the world of beauty, including the pillow talk range and its magic skincare line.Such efficacious products comes at a price, with Charlotte Tilbury sitting firmly on the high-end side of the market. The brand rarely host sales, but when it does, it goes all out, which is why its Black Friday event is always hugely anticipated.With just days to go until Black Friday 2021, Charlotte Tilbury has kicked off its sale with...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy