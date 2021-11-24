ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Gheesling Welcome Their 3rd Baby

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZJZC_0d5j9jmM00
Courtesy Dan Ghessling/Instagram

The Gheesling gang is growing! Dan Gheesling’s wife, Chelsea Gheesling, gave birth to their third child, they announced on Tuesday, November 23.

“Welcome to the world Celine – we love you so much,” the reality star, 37, shared via Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mgg7b_0d5j9jmM00
Dan and Chelsea Gheesling with their daughter Celine. Courtesy Dan Gheesling/Twitter

The Big Brother alum also shared the first photo of their daughter. Celine was held by her mom while still at the hospital as her dad looked at her lovingly.

The happy parents announced Chelsea’s pregnancy in June with an Instagram selfie featuring an ultrasound photo. “Excited to welcome a third child to our family!!!” the former reality star gushed at the time. “We are very excited.”

The Michigan native, who is also the father of sons Desmond, 5, and Miles, 3, went on to tell E! News that he was “enjoying dad life.” Dan said, “With my wife Chelsea’s business taking off during the pandemic, I’ve been fortunate to be able to spend even more time around my boys, which has been amazing.”

The YouTuber added that he doesn’t plan to “be the one” to tell his little ones about his reality TV career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaZFE_0d5j9jmM00
Chelsea Ghessling and Dan Ghessling Courtesy Dan Gheesling/Instagram

“I’d imagine one day my kids will figure out I won [season 10],” the Twitch star explained at the time. “Big Brother has been such a great part of my life and am so grateful for the experience, but my kids just know me as Daddy, so I’m going to keep it that way for as long as I can. Right now, my kids are more interested in dinosaurs and knights than watching Big Brother, but if they ever do want to watch the show, I’m sure it will be a fun little trip down memory lane. If my kids ever want to go on the show, I’ll support them in whatever they want to do, but I think they’ll make their own paths in life.”

Dan and Chelsea, 36, welcomed Desmond and Miles in July 2016 and March 2018, respectively, after tying the knot in 2011 in Michigan.

“Most people say that your wedding goes by in the blink of an eye, but I disagree,” Dan wrote of their nuptials in a blog post at the time. “We were able to take the entire day in just by simply being with each other.”

While celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary in July 2020, Dan called Chelsea “the most supportive and loving wife [he] could ever ask for.”

The previous month, the Michigan State University grad gushed about his relationship with Desmond and Miles. “Best challenge/job/calling/role/duty of my life,” he captioned a May 2020 Instagram photo of himself holding hands with his boys.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch: EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip. Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family. The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gheesling
People

Kendra Wilkinson Admits to 'Rough Start' with Co-Parenting: 'The Guilt Would Set In'

Co-parenting hasn't always been easy for Kendra Wilkinson. The reality star, 36, got candid about the jarring experience she had while adjusting to co-parenting and her new norm after her divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett. Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Twitch#Knights
BET

Will and Jada Wish Daughter Willow Smith Happy 21st Birthday

Willow Smith is officially 21 and her parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith stopped by their respective Instagram accounts to wish their daughter a happy birthday. Celebrating her born day on Halloween Sunday, Will shared a video of him reading an excerpt of his upcoming memoir to Willow about the story of her birth and how she arrived a few weeks earlier than her expected due date.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Mimi Faust And Ty Young Reunite And More Moments From Celeb Couples

From Mimi and Ty reuniting in Aruba to Kelly Price and her beau celebrating an important anniversary, there was plenty of love to go around this week. While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy