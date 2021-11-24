ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikToker Sums Up What Consultants Do In A Perfect 40-Second Clip

digg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the most comprehensive definition of the job we've heard. Every day we send an email with the...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

This week was a whirlwind. This playlist sums up the week's news perfectly.

Happy Friday, my friends! I’m an audiophile by instinct, and I frequently associate my memories with songs. Here’s a recap of the past week, as explained through the music I’ve had in my head. Think of this as a “sound summary,” if you will. And be sure to give the songs a listen in the playlist below!
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Indy100

Man reveals perfect poached egg hack in viral TikTok

You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, and you can’t learn to poach one without inevitably making a mess in a pot at least a few times. If your poaching game needs a little fine-tuning, one TikToker has shared a foolproof way of ensuring your poached eggs are perfect every single time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Black Belt#Kidding#Tiktoker#Dong#World Taekwondo Academy
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Trump accused of showing more support to Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shootings as president

Donald Trump has faced accusations that he showed more support to Kyle Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shooting that happened during his presidency – including in Parkland, Florida, and El Paso, Texas – after pictures emerged of the duo. “Kyle Rittenhouse has already gotten more support from Trump than the families of the victims of any mass shootings,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted of Mr Rittenhouse’s meeting with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, on Monday.“Republican politicians are falling over themselves to praise him [Mr Rittenhouse]. If you’re still voting Republican, you’re wrong.”Mr Trump told Fox News’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy