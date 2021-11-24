ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Ran Into Lawrence, Condola & Baby Elijah Mustafa, Shattered Twitter

We knew it was coming

WELP, it happened: Issa ran into Lawrence, Condola, and baby Elijah Mustafa at the hospital in a heart-stopping moment that sent viewers spiraling into their FEELS.

The seconds-long scene felt like forever as the ex-lovers (for now) said everything without saying anything at all.

At some point, we knew Lawrence would return just as Issa and Nathan rekindled their awkward somethingship that picked up after their awkward scene in bed together.

“She doesn’t just cry in his arms; she cries in his mouth,” said Kendrick Sampson (Nathan) in an interview with TVLine.

“It’s really awkward and he doesn’t know where they stand, and then he doesn’t handle it the ideal way, the way that he and a lot of people would have appreciated…. I think after not being able to get out the words, to express and truly showcase how much he has changed, he was at a point where he was just fed up and like, ‘Let me just be vulnerable and say what I got to say,’ and that landed on Issa.”

Now, we’re back to Issa attempting to figure things out with Nathan who left Issa hanging when she said ‘I love you’ in one of their many awkward moments together.

According to Sampson, things between the couple are “gonna be uncomfortable and unpredictable in the same way that it always is.”

“You’re going to have incredible moments where you think we are right where you want us to be in the show, and then [there’s a] complete turn right,” he revealed. I can’t stress that enough. Every time you’re a little complacent, it’s not what you think.”

What was your reaction to Issa running into Lawrence, Condola, and baby Elijah Mustafa in the hospital? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) tweets about that moment on the flip.

