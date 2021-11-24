ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL moves Broncos-Chiefs to SNF in week 13

By ADAMS NEWS
b969fm.com
 4 days ago

(ADAMS) – The NFL is making some changes to its primetime schedule. The league moved the...

b969fm.com

reviewjournal.com

Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’

The Chiefs failed to cover both meetings against the Raiders last season and are 4-16 ATS in their past 20 games overall. Sharp bettors are banking on those trends to continue on “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Kansas City is a 2½-point favorite over the Raiders at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the line opened at 3.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL football pool, pick'em, office pool, confidence picks: Choose the Broncos in Week 10, 2021

Miami entered its Week 10 NFL matchup as an 8.5-point underdog against Baltimore, but the Dolphins used a strong defensive performance to pick up a 22-10 win. They held the Ravens scoreless from early in the first quarter until late in the fourth. If you chose the Ravens with your NFL office pool picks, you're already behind the eight-ball. Is Miami's upset win a sign of life to come when Sunday's NFL schedule kicks off? Will the favorites put together strong performances for your NFL pool picks? There are three double-digit favorites on the board, so assigning points for NFL confidence pool picks could be a tall task. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 10 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, bets, predictions for Week 10, 2021: Model backing Bills, Broncos

Dallas failed to cover the spread for the first time this season in a shocking blowout loss to Denver last week. The Cowboys had covered in their first seven games and were 10-point favorites. The Broncos jumped out to a 16-0 lead at halftime and would eventually lead 30-0 before allowing two late scores. Dallas will try to bounce back during the Week 10 NFL schedule when it hosts Atlanta on Sunday. The Cowboys are nine-point favorites in the latest Week 10 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
NFL
NJ.com

Chiefs vs Raiders Predictions: SNF Picks & Betting Offers – NFL Week 10

Our football betting expert is here to share his very best Chiefs vs Raiders predictions and picks for the Sunday Night Football matchup this evening, live at 8:20 EST on NBC. In an all AFC West clash, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) host a Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) side coming off a pair of wins. Despite a win over the Packers, the Chiefs have not been a shadow of the team we've been used to seeing in the last few years.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 NFL Week 11

Thanks to the NFL’s scheduling system we have all known that the Dallas Cowboys would visit the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, but that doesn’t change how excited people became when the schedule was released and we saw this game. Kansas City has been the gold standard for offense in...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 30, Denver Broncos 13

The Philadelphia Eagles entered their contest against the Denver Broncos as one-point underdogs on the road, but Jalen Hurts and company silenced the roaring Mile High crowd, dominating from start to finish to walk away with a 30-13 win. The Broncos nearly tied the game at the end of the...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles versus Broncos: Top prop bets to make for NFL Week 10 game

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Denver Broncos in Week 10, and here are two player prop bets you should consider taking advantage of. We’ve talked about and studied both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos all week. What have we learned? Well, it’s simple. There’s no real way of determining how this game will play out.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Eagles vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game

The Denver Broncos aren’t dead yet. After a 3-0 start to the season, four straight losses convinced everyone that it was a mirage. Then, the Broncos beat the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys in back to back weeks to claw back to 5-4, just half a game back in a completely knotted AFC West. For the third straight week, they’ll play an NFC East team in the Philadelphia Eagles, who are second in the division despite a 3-6 record.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

NFL power rankings Week 11 roundup: Chiefs back among the best

After their 41-14 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, it would be reasonable to expect that the Kansas City Chiefs would rise in all of the NFL power rankings, right? Well... they did — except at one outlet. But the rankings are now unanimous in one respect: the Chiefs are now in the top 10.
NFL
Salina Post

Chiefs' Mahomes among NFL's players of the week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the players of the week announced by the National Football League Wednesday. Mahomes, cornerback Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins, and linebacker E.J. Speed of the Indianapolis Colts were named the AFC offensive, defensive, and special teams players of the week for games played in Week 10.
NFL
3 News Now

NFL moves Chiefs’ Dec. 5 game to Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Chiefs Kingdom looking for another primetime football game this season got an early holiday present Tuesday. The NFL announced Tuesday the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game originally set for noon on Dec. 5 has been flexed into Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.
NFL

