Indiana Afghan donations top 1.5 million items
CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (ADAMS) – People across Indiana have provided the Afghans at Camp...b969fm.com
CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (ADAMS) – People across Indiana have provided the Afghans at Camp...b969fm.com
I read an article yesterday that work one is actively seek employment for 700 Afghan refugees and now 1.5 million items donated. How much money will each refugee be handed to get a start how much monthly will they be paid all while American homeless citizens are living in cardboard boxes eating out of dumpsters needing shoes and warm clothes needing everything you are handing refugees. So you all can drive past needy Americans and give to refugees with a big smile on your face
Comments / 8