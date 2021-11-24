ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Afghan donations top 1.5 million items

By ADAMS NEWS
b969fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (ADAMS) – People across Indiana have provided the Afghans at Camp...

b969fm.com

Comments / 8

ruffcutter
3d ago

I read an article yesterday that work one is actively seek employment for 700 Afghan refugees and now 1.5 million items donated. How much money will each refugee be handed to get a start how much monthly will they be paid all while American homeless citizens are living in cardboard boxes eating out of dumpsters needing shoes and warm clothes needing everything you are handing refugees. So you all can drive past needy Americans and give to refugees with a big smile on your face

Reply
3
Related
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Camp Atterbury, IN
State
Indiana State
Camp Atterbury, IN
Society
Camp Atterbury, IN
Government
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Refugees#Charity#Atterbury
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy