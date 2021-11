LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Lancaster teacher who spent weeks teaching her elementary school class from her hospital room is thankful to be home celebrating Thanksgiving with her family. Janet Udomratsak was hospitalized last year for pregnancy complications during the height of the pandemic. She was on bedrest alone in her room for weeks unable to see her husband or her family. “It was the hardest thing ever. To not be able to get up. To not be able to do anything. Not being able to see family,” said Udomratsak. Udomratsak, an elementary school teacher, was determined to keep working converting her hospital...

