The 2021 regular season has come to an end. Every team in the league has played twelve games this year, including one against every other team in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons - and every week this season - we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. These will be the final ones on the year. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO