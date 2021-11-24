ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curaleaf Expands Retail Presence in Florida with Grand Opening of Spring Hill Dispensary

By Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
 3 days ago

Company's 38th dispensary in Florida is its first location in Hernando County. WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Spring Hill, the Company's 113th...

Benzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf Expands In FL & AZ, Trulieve, Verano, KAI Cannabis Open Stores

Michigan-based KAI Cannabis Co. is opening its second retail location today in Michigan. The new shop is located at 3737 E. Apple Ave in Muskegon. Brad Jensen, the company's owner and CEO said he is "proud of our retail team and all that they have accomplished in such a short period of time," adding, "The retail experience truly is top-notch and completely complements our wholesale products and our brand in general."
