Covid: Self-isolating adults in Staffordshire offered check in service

A quarter of people are now flouting Covid self-isolation rules by leaving home or having visitors even after testing positive for the virus, a survey suggests. One in four adults (25 per cent) in England said they no longer fully adhered to the isolation requirements for the entire 10-day period after catching coronavirus.Polling carried out by the Office for National Statistics suggested that the proportion of people who were ignoring the rules has been increasing since spring. In September, ONS data showed 22 per cent of people were not self-isolating after a positive test, while that figure stood at 20...

