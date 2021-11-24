ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: Self-isolating adults in Staffordshire offered check in service

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Covid "check in" service is being offered to adults living on their own in Staffordshire to try to stop them spreading the virus. The scheme is being offered in places...

www.bbc.com

L'Observateur

St. James Parish Hospital now offering COVID-19 pediatric vaccines & adult boosters

LUTCHER — COVID Vaccines are now available for adults, teens and children 5 and over. Boosters are being offered to adults meeting certain criteria. All COVID-19 Vaccines and boosters are administered in St. James Urgent Care (see schedule below). St. James Urgent Care is located in the new entrance of the medical plaza next to St. James Parish Hospital.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID positive Brits will no longer need to self isolate

Brits who test positive for the coronavirus might no longer have to self-isolatefor 10 days as ministers are fighting to get rid of the track and trace scheme. In addition, they are also drafting a plan to make COVID testing free in preparation for a definite return to normalcy with or without the presence of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Change in advice caused 11-fold jump in self-isolating fire service staff

A change in health advice caused an 11-fold jump in the number of fire service staff off self-isolating, a committee has heard. Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority members heard that Public Health England guidance changed during the year meaning “close contacts” of anyone who tested positive for Covid-19 needed to isolate as well as the patients themselves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 61

Weekend clinics offer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — This weekend marks another step in the race to vaccinate: Everyone 18 and up is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC expanded their booster recommendations Friday. Griffin Health is hosting free vaccine clinics across the state this weekend, where residents can get their booster...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Shropshire Star

One in four adults in England ignore self-isolation rules, survey suggests

Figures show adherence has dropped ‘significantly’ since the summer. One in four adults in England who test positive for Covid-19 no longer follow the rules for self-isolating, a new survey suggests. Some 75% of respondents said they fully adhered to the isolation requirements for the entire 10-day period after testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Quarter of people with Covid no longer self-isolating, survey suggests

A quarter of people are now flouting Covid self-isolation rules by leaving home or having visitors even after testing positive for the virus, a survey suggests. One in four adults (25 per cent) in England said they no longer fully adhered to the isolation requirements for the entire 10-day period after catching coronavirus.Polling carried out by the Office for National Statistics suggested that the proportion of people who were ignoring the rules has been increasing since spring. In September, ONS data showed 22 per cent of people were not self-isolating after a positive test, while that figure stood at 20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia counties offer COVID-19 boosters to all adults

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Counties in Northern Virginia are now offering COVID-19 booster shots to all eligible adults. The Virginia Department of Health has authorized administering booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna to all adults. Those who are 18 and older and received both doses of one of these brands at least six months ago […]
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Bonuses offered to Staffordshire carers amid staff shortage

Home care workers in Staffordshire are to be offered loyalty bonuses to help tackle staffing shortages. Demand for adult social care has risen by 21% in 2021 compared with pre-pandemic levels, the county council said, with nearly 1,500 requests for assessments each month. The local authority is working with the...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Canada to Offer New Self-Isolation Sites from COVID-19

The Government of Canada is working with partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and Temporary Foreign Workers in Canada, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in Canada. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However,...
AGRICULTURE
Q 96.1

New Brunswick Requiring Households With Positive COVID-19 Cases to Self-Isolate

The New Brunswick government has announced stricter requirements for COVID-19 quarantines in the latest effort to curb the recent surge in new cases. Beginning Friday, November 19 at 6 p.m., all members of a household with a positive case of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, must isolate for 14 days. This directive applies to any household anywhere in New Brunswick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Prepare for lockdown 4.0 – here’s how to get through it

My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

