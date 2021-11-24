Boy with cerebral palsy wins adaptive surfing award

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) — Kerri Ann Hoskins Reavis was a fighter on the small screen before she became a fighter for her sons. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra introduced us Friday morning to the Batavia mom, who is using her online fame to raise awareness for cerebral palsy. Hoskins is an artist and model whom you may know better as Sony Blade. Under her maiden name of Hoskins, she rose to fandom fame when she was the motion capture actress for the classic Mortal Kombat video game franchise – beginning with Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995. But it was a chapter she thought was...

BATAVIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO