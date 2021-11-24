ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Makes Permanent Decision on Opening on Thanksgiving That Could Change Your Shopping Plans for Good

By Allison Schonter
Cover picture for the articleAn early start to Black Friday shopping at Target won't be possible this Thanksgiving – or any Thanksgiving in the future for that matter. The retail chain announced Monday that it will not only be closed this Thanksgiving, but will make shuttering its stores on Thanksgiving Day a permanent tradition. The...

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
Target To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day Permanently Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...
