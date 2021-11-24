Low-Cost Carriers Fly Above Covid-19 Turbulence

DENVER (CBS4) – Officials say 203,000 people came through Denver International Airport on Wednesday as travelers continued to return to air travel, even with hospitalizations reaching highs in the state. Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the biggest day since before the pandemic, with 206,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport. (credit: CBS) “We just flew in from Chicago. It really wasn’t that bad,” said Adam Brenner who was bringing his family to see his brother and parents for Thanksgiving. “The airport’s not crowded, the flight wasn’t full. Out here the flights are pretty on time.” All through the airport there...

