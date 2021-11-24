ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Low-Cost Carriers Fly Above Covid-19 Turbulence

By Jason Notte
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow-cost carriers were the airline industry’s bargain bin. They kept fares low, charged for every...

www.adweek.com

simpleflying.com

Why Do Low-Cost Carriers Avoid Jet Bridges At Many Airports?

We have all taken low-cost of budget airline flights that park up far from the terminal. Even if they park at an airport gate, they may well not use the installed jet bridge. As with many things in the low-cost world, this comes down to saving money – both from the hire of the jet bridge and in operations.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Lynx Air, Canada’s New Ultra Low Cost Carrier

Canada may soon be getting yet another ultra low cost carrier. Lynx Air will be a new Calgary-based ultra low cost carrier (ULCC), and should start flying in early 2022. The airline plans to take delivery of three Boeing 737 MAXs in early 2022, and has firm orders and lease agreements in place to acquire a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years, to meet anticipated demand. The airline promises low fares and great customer service, and plans to announce routes and product details soon.
WORLD
Financial Times

Covid turbulence still strains overextended supply chains

Limited supply of a small, innovative metal tube made in Taiwan, priced at just a few pounds, has threatened to bring the factory of London-based Brompton Bicycle to a halt. “It’s amazing — the smallest thing could trip you up,” says Will Butler-Adams, managing director of the company, which has resorted to flying in parts to keep production lines going.
INDUSTRY
cntraveler.com

Why Avelo Airlines Is a U.S. Low-Cost Carrier Worth Your Attention

Since the pandemic began, not one but two new U.S. airlines have launched: Avelo Airlines, which started service out of Burbank, California, in April 2021, and Breeze Airways, which began its flights in May. Breeze has so far commanded more attention with a larger route map and fleet. But Avelo is pursuing interesting passenger-friendly strategies of its own, like focusing on underused airports to make fares cheaper and offering perks like inexpensive bag-check fees.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fly#Spirit#Frontier
Register Citizen

Flying during COVID-19: What to pack for your flight

Flying can be a stressful experience no matter when you do it, but flying during COVID-19 times can feel even more daunting. Beyond your regular travel gear you also need to pack a few pandemic-specific items. Masks, for example, will need to be worn onboard until at least Jan. 18, 2022.
SHOPPING
simpleflying.com

Europe’s Low-Cost Carriers Wouldn’t Oppose A New Green Tax

During the EUROCONTROL Sustainability Summit in Brussels on Monday, the low-cost carriers may have taken turns arguing over who is the greener of the bunch. However, they were in agreement on one somewhat surprising point. Michael O’Leary of Ryanair, József Váradi of Wizz, and Johan Lundgren of easyJet all believe that some form of green tax on airlines is valid and even necessary, as long as it is transparent – and fair.
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Bombardier’s New Challenger 3500 Jet Comes With ‘Zero-Gravity’ Seating

Bombardier’s redesign of its Challenger 350 extended even to the name, with the new plane now known as the Challenger 3500, though the overhaul itself wasn’t a surprise to industry watchers. “We’ve expected the upgrade for a while, since the super-midsize segment is so competitive,” says business-aviation analyst Rollie Vincent, who notes that the 3500 will go head-to-head with the Embraer Praetor 500 and 600 models, Citation Longitude and Gulfstream G280. “Bombardier needed to do something to keep it fresh,” he says. As we saw during a recent tour of a full-scale interior mockup, the Challenger’s makeover includes luxe features...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

No Major Problems At Denver International Airport On Very Busy Day Before Thanksgiving

DENVER (CBS4) – Officials say 203,000 people came through Denver International Airport on Wednesday as travelers continued to return to air travel, even with hospitalizations reaching highs in the state. Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the biggest day since before the pandemic, with 206,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport. (credit: CBS) “We just flew in from Chicago.  It really wasn’t that bad,” said Adam Brenner who was bringing his family to see his brother and parents for Thanksgiving. “The airport’s not crowded, the flight wasn’t full. Out here the flights are pretty on time.” All through the airport there...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

TSA: Record Numbers Of Travelers For Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush. TSA says Wednesday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began. On Wednesday alone, TSA reports 2,311,978 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened. TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter 'A Very Unfortunate Accident': 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Brooklyn Park Shooting Thanksgiving Evening
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

New Canadian low-cost carrier Lynx Air set to launch in early 2022

A new Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier called Lynx Air is set to launch flight operations the first quarter of 2022. The Calgary-headquartered company was formerly called Enerjet, which offered charter flights servicing Canada’s oil and gas industry. The carrier says on 16 November that it changed its name, appointed its management...
WORLD
SFGate

Connecticut Post

