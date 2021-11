If you're a 90s baby, the tale of over plucking your brows will be a familiar one. You're perhaps still suffering as a result? But don't fret: find solidarity in the fact that you're not alone. Yes, Chrissy Teigen was the latest celeb to take to Instagram to document her sparse brows, documenting an 'eyebrow transplant'. So, um, what exactly is an eyebrow transplant? Simply put, it's removing hair from the back of your head, transplanting it onto your fair - restoring fullness and thickness as you go.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO