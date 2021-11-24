ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Infectious particles can spread beyond 6 feet when someone with COVID-19 coughs without a mask, study suggests

By Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBzlJ_0d5j8VKr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGXfs_0d5j8VKr00
How far and quickly smaller droplets travel when a person coughs varies, according to the study.

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • People with COVID-19 may spew infectious particles that can spread beyond 6 feet, a study suggests.
  • Cambridge University scientists used computer simulations to test scenarios of a person coughing.
  • The study's authors urged people to keep wearing masks in indoor spaces such as offices and shops.

When a person with COVID-19 coughs without a mask, they could spew infectious particles that travel beyond 6 feet, according to Cambridge University scientists.

The scientists said in a press release Tuesday that, according to computer models, most larger droplets fall on nearby surfaces, but how far and quickly smaller droplets travel varied.

This means, in the absence of masks, a person with COVID-19 could infect another person at 6 feet, even when outdoors, the scientists said.

The study, published in science journal Physics of Fluids, tested ten scenarios of a person coughing without a mask using computer simulations.

Epaminondas Mastorakos, professor in applied thermodynamics at Cambridge University and study lead, said that fluctuations in particle speed, temperature, and humidity meant the number of particles someone gets at the 6 feet mark can be "very different each time."

"We strongly recommend that people keep wearing masks in indoor spaces such as offices, classrooms, and shops," he said.

The 6-foot rule , keeping 6 feet apart from someone else, has been widely used to try slow the spread of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in May that catching COVID-19 via inhalation of infectious particles further than six feet can occur. Factors such as bad ventilation and exposure of more than 15 minutes can increase the risk of contracting COVID-19, it said.

Research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from April found social distancing of 6 feet was "insufficient" to stop airborne transmission of coronavirus indoors, but its physics-based models assumed particles was always spread evenly throughout a room.

The Cambridge scientists said that vaccination, ventilation and masks – while not 100% effective – were "vital" to contain the virus.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 48

Cram
8d ago

Masks reduce your blood oxygen level damaging your immune system, they also create a microbe incubator on your face, excellent combination during flu season.

Reply(14)
7
Viva Satire !
8d ago

Antimaskers agreed that a mask would not stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading, even though the virus is contained within droplets of mucus and saliva that the mask would absorb.

Reply(20)
6
Kandi Eley
8d ago

My thing with the whole covid thing is why they won't go ahead and charge Fauci with crime then maybe he will give the cure.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#Covid 19#Cdc#Particles#Getty Images People#Physics Of Fluids#Mit
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Good News Network

4 Common Medicines Have Reversed Alzheimer’s in Mice

A study has managed to reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in mice by administering drugs currently used to treat hypertension and inflammation in humans. For each of these stages, they have analyzed the behavior of the animals, studied the effects on the brain (specifically the hippocampus at the tissue level), and performed a molecular analysis to measure gene expression and protein levels.
SCIENCE
Scientific American

COVID Can Cause Strange Eye and Ear Symptoms

Red eyes, ringing ears, sensitivity to light, trouble hearing: although a loss of taste and smell have become well-known sensory symptoms of COVID, accumulating research suggests that vision and hearing are also frequent targets of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the disease. More than 10 percent of people who get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Business Insider

Business Insider

312K+
Followers
21K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy