Get tickets to Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses happening tonight

The night before Thanksgiving marks the 34th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event in St. Louis.

Date: November 24, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm- 9 pm

Where: Enterprise Center

Amy Marxkors, co-host of The Charlie Brenan Show on KMOX, will be Captain of Team Blue!

Amy joins the show to preview the event.

Bonus, our friend Tom Ackerman will be calling the fights!

Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses benefits BackStoppers .

Eureka Fire Chief Greg Brown works closely with the Backstoppers organization. He called in to discuss the event and the great work that the organization does for our first responders. Tonight there will be ten fallen heroes honored in a solemn ceremony. We are immeasurably grateful for the service and sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform.

Listen below to Marc’s discussion with the Chief:

