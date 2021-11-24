ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Get tickets to Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses happening tonight

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5c33_0d5j8QvE00

The night before Thanksgiving marks the 34th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event in St. Louis.

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

Date: November 24, 2021
Time: 4:30 pm- 9 pm
Where: Enterprise Center

Amy Marxkors, co-host of The Charlie Brenan Show on KMOX, will be Captain of Team Blue!

Amy joins the show to preview the event.

Bonus, our friend Tom Ackerman will be calling the fights!

Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses benefits BackStoppers .

Eureka Fire Chief Greg Brown works closely with the Backstoppers organization. He called in to discuss the event and the great work that the organization does for our first responders. Tonight there will be ten fallen heroes honored in a solemn ceremony. We are immeasurably grateful for the service and sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform.

Listen below to Marc’s discussion with the Chief:

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | iStock / Getty Images Plus

Listen live for more from 97.1 FM Talk:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ackerman
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
666
Followers
154
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy