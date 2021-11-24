Boys basketball: How balanced Rock Bridge could make another run in 2022

Rock Bridge boys basketball ended last season with a loss to Washington in the Class 6 District 8 championship game, leaving the Bruins wanting more.

For a program with 23 district trophies, eight Final Four appearances and one state title, expectations are perennially high. Coach Jim Scanlon and his staff got a chance to see how the team is coming along for 2021-22 during its recent Green and Gold scrimmage.

“We're OK. They're great kids. I wouldn't trade them for anybody else,” Scanlon said last week after the scrimmage. “We've just got to keep working. The energy tonight was really good, they played hard. The effort's there. They want to be good. We just gotta keep practicing and work on the little things.”

Rock Bridge is returning a good balance of upperclassmen and size to its lineup.

But the loss of all-state point guard Xavier Sykes will bring an extra challenge to the Bruins' offense for the upcoming season.

“I don't know if we have a true one, but we have kids who can play point guard.” Scanlon said. “We can kind of share the wealth a little bit. We have other good guys; we just have to piece it together and do with it what we can.”

Junior guards Mark Hajicek and Brady Bowers could each find time at the point for the Bruins running the flow of the offense. The Bruins should not lack in scoring this season. Senior shooting guard Hudson Dercher and junior forward Ben Linnemeyer can both score taking the ball to the hoop, but also have a touch for the 3-point shot.

Junior forward Kanyon Hummel has added some weight over the offseason to his 6-foot-8 frame and will manage duties in the post. Hummel can shoot the mid-range jumper but can also take it inside for the high-percentage shot. With his size, he should also be a defensive force underneath as well.

Rock Bridge will be down an upperclassman to start the season, as senior forward Nate Norris is recovering from a foot injury suffered during football season. He is a key player on defense and will add to the leadership when he returns.

“I don't think we'll have a guy just lead us in scoring all year. We have five or six guys on a given night that can score points,” Scanlon said. “We just hope we can get them all together on one night. We're pretty balanced; one night it might be somebody, the other night it might be somebody else. I think that's where it will be all year, which is fine with me.”

Scanlon has seen a lot in his career on his way over 800 victories. His goal is simple.

“Have fun, get better and win games. We're not at win at all costs, but what are we here for? We're trying to score more points in the end of the game than everybody else,” Scanlon said. “I think all our guys feel the same way."

Rock Bridge boys basketball at a glance

Last year's record:14-8

Key returnees: Hudson Dercher (all-district), Kanyon Hummel, Ben Linnemeyer

Key departures: Xavier Sykes (all-state, all-district)

Bruins' boys basketball schedule

11/29 vs. Marshall — 7:30 pm

12/2-4 Phog Allen Tournament

12/10 Norm Stewart Classic — 6:00 pm

12/17 East (Kansas City) — 7:30 pm

12/18 Route 66 Shootout — 2:00 pm

12/22 Kansas City - 12 Courts of Christmas

12/29 Kansas City - 12 Courts of Christmas

1/4 @ Capital City High — 7:30 pm

1/7 Central (Kansas City) HS — 7:30 pm

1/11 vs. Jefferson City — 7:30 pm

1/17-21 Lee's Summit Tournament

1/25-29 Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament

2/1 @ Jefferson City — 7:30 pm

2/4 @ Smith-Cotton — 7:30 pm

2/5 Central Bank Shootout at Helias Catholic

2/10 vs Battle — 7:30 pm

2/12 vs Troy Buchanan — 5:30 pm

2/15 vs. Hickman — 7:30 pm

2/18 @ Northeast (Kansas City) HS — 7:15 pm

2/25 Helias Catholic — 7:00 pm

