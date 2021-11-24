ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Boys basketball: How balanced Rock Bridge could make another run in 2022

By J Thomas Taylor
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJIg4_0d5j8Lkp00

Rock Bridge boys basketball ended last season with a loss to Washington in the Class 6 District 8 championship game, leaving the Bruins wanting more.

For a program with 23 district trophies, eight Final Four appearances and one state title, expectations are perennially high. Coach Jim Scanlon and his staff got a chance to see how the team is coming along for 2021-22 during its recent Green and Gold scrimmage.

“We're OK. They're great kids. I wouldn't trade them for anybody else,” Scanlon said last week after the scrimmage. “We've just got to keep working. The energy tonight was really good, they played hard. The effort's there. They want to be good. We just gotta keep practicing and work on the little things.”

Rock Bridge is returning a good balance of upperclassmen and size to its lineup.

But the loss of all-state point guard Xavier Sykes will bring an extra challenge to the Bruins' offense for the upcoming season.

“I don't know if we have a true one, but we have kids who can play point guard.” Scanlon said. “We can kind of share the wealth a little bit. We have other good guys; we just have to piece it together and do with it what we can.”

Junior guards Mark Hajicek and Brady Bowers could each find time at the point for the Bruins running the flow of the offense. The Bruins should not lack in scoring this season. Senior shooting guard Hudson Dercher and junior forward Ben Linnemeyer can both score taking the ball to the hoop, but also have a touch for the 3-point shot.

Junior forward Kanyon Hummel has added some weight over the offseason to his 6-foot-8 frame and will manage duties in the post. Hummel can shoot the mid-range jumper but can also take it inside for the high-percentage shot. With his size, he should also be a defensive force underneath as well.

Rock Bridge will be down an upperclassman to start the season, as senior forward Nate Norris is recovering from a foot injury suffered during football season. He is a key player on defense and will add to the leadership when he returns.

“I don't think we'll have a guy just lead us in scoring all year. We have five or six guys on a given night that can score points,” Scanlon said. “We just hope we can get them all together on one night. We're pretty balanced; one night it might be somebody, the other night it might be somebody else. I think that's where it will be all year, which is fine with me.”

Scanlon has seen a lot in his career on his way over 800 victories. His goal is simple.

“Have fun, get better and win games. We're not at win at all costs, but what are we here for? We're trying to score more points in the end of the game than everybody else,” Scanlon said. “I think all our guys feel the same way."

Rock Bridge boys basketball at a glance

Last year's record:14-8

Key returnees: Hudson Dercher (all-district), Kanyon Hummel, Ben Linnemeyer

Key departures: Xavier Sykes (all-state, all-district)

Bruins' boys basketball schedule

11/29 vs. Marshall — 7:30 pm

12/2-4 Phog Allen Tournament

12/10 Norm Stewart Classic — 6:00 pm

12/17 East (Kansas City) — 7:30 pm

12/18 Route 66 Shootout — 2:00 pm

12/22 Kansas City - 12 Courts of Christmas

12/29 Kansas City - 12 Courts of Christmas

1/4 @ Capital City High — 7:30 pm

1/7 Central (Kansas City) HS — 7:30 pm

1/11 vs. Jefferson City — 7:30 pm

1/17-21 Lee's Summit Tournament

1/25-29 Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament

2/1 @ Jefferson City — 7:30 pm

2/4 @ Smith-Cotton — 7:30 pm

2/5 Central Bank Shootout at Helias Catholic

2/10 vs Battle — 7:30 pm

2/12 vs Troy Buchanan — 5:30 pm

2/15 vs. Hickman — 7:30 pm

2/18 @ Northeast (Kansas City) HS — 7:15 pm

2/25 Helias Catholic — 7:00 pm

Contact the Tribune's sports desk at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com, or at 435-414-3261.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

High school football player goes viral for incredible trick play

A high school football player in Rhode Island went viral on Thanksgiving for the incredible trick play he pulled off. Johnston Senior High School in Johnston, Rhode Island faced Pilgrim High School of Warwick, Rhode Island on Thursday. Johnston was subbing in for Toll Gate, which typically faces Pilgrim as part of a Thanksgiving tradition but pulled out of this year’s game.
JOHNSTON, RI
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
Salisbury Post

High school basketball: Salisbury girls ready for another run

Eighth in a series of previews on local basketball teams …. Coach: Lakai Brice (134-66, 9th season) 2020-21: 14-2 overall, 9-0 2A Central Carolina Conference (1st) Revised league: 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference (North Rowan, Thomasville, Lexington, South Davidson, East Davidson, West Davidson) Key returners: Seniors Rachel McCullough and Jaleiah Gibson,...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Balanced Rock#Rock Bridge#Green
bowienewsonline.com

Boys Basketball Roundup

The Nocona Indians lost both of their games before the holiday on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday 4A Celina won 67-51 and on Tuesday 1A power Graford won 66-46. The first game of the week against the Bobcats started off well with the Indians trailing only 12-11 after the first quarter. Celina exploded offensively in the second quarter scoring 25 points. Nocona tried to keep pace, but trailed by 10 at halftime 37-27.
BASKETBALL
wvlt.tv

#11 Lady Vols win in Vegas to remain unbeaten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee picked up its fifth-straight win to start the 2021 campaign on Friday, defeating Kansas at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, 68-58. Tennessee (5-0) was led by junior Jordan Horston, who turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while redshirt-senior Keyen Green and sophomore Tess Darby each scored 11.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailyjournal.net

Edinburgh boys basketball preview

Even with everything Edinburgh accomplished last season, it’s what the Lancers didn’t do that remains lodged in the team’s collective craw. Coach Keith Witty’s squad placed third at its holiday tournament and was runner-up in the final Mid-Hoosier Conference standings before being ousted in the semifinal of the Class A sectional at West Washington.
EDINBURGH, IN
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Aari McDonald's basketball legacy: How to make up for the loss?

Aari McDonald was one of the best basketball players the University of Arizona had seen since Adia Barnes. She transferred to Arizona from the University of Washington after her freshman season and looked to make an early impact. In her first season in Tucson, she broke Barnes’s record for most points in a season and was named as an Honorable Mention All-American. She was also the third-leading scorer in the nation at 24.1 points per game.
TUCSON, AZ
veronapress.com

Girls basketball: Verona turns to depth in eyeing another state run

When the Verona girls basketball team tips off the season against Brookfield Central there will be one major absence — Taylor Stremlow, who was selected All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. The sophomore point guard will miss the game with an ankle injury. Stremlow, who has dozens of college...
BASKETBALL
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

44
Followers
74
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy