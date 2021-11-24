ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Holiday Travel Brings Traffic Headaches; When And Where To Avoid Worst Congestion

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzxsx_0d5j8JzN00

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) AAA says more than 53 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving.

So when are the best and worst times to hit the road?

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin spoke with people Wednesday morning at the Alexander Hamilton rest area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Secaucus .

Jane Torcia and her family of five were out the door at 5:30 a.m. to drive from Connecticut to Maryland to be with family.

“We have about six DVDs in there. ‘Moana’ has been on repeat, and snacks, lots of snacks,” she told Mishkin.

Traffic was light Wednesday morning, but built through the day. AAA’s Robert Sinclair says from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. is expected to be the worst time to hit the road.

“You combine commuters with those trying to get away for the holiday on Wednesday afternoon, and it’s going to be very crowded indeed,” he said.

He said the eastbound Long Island Expressway will experience a 482% increase in traffic between Borden Avenue and Little Neck Parkway. Major jams are also expected on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Belt Parkway.

“Everybody knows the day before Thanksgiving, it’s the day the roads are full, when the airports are full, the trains are full and the MTA is ready — the subways, the buses, the commuter railroads,” MTA Acting Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

There were long lines during the early afternoon at Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.

“Overall, we’re at about 70% of our ridership, compared to fiscal year 2019, and this week we’re at about 80%, looking at about 800,000 riders across the country,” Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

Back at the rest stops on the Turnpike, Jeff Stein was driving to Maryland with his wife and kids to get to his parents’ house. They weren’t able to be together last Thanksgiving because of the pandemic, and he’s been craving his mom’s gravy.

“We left early to beat the traffic,” he said. “Everybody is going to be back together.”

Mishkin stopped David Rocha at a rest stop outside the Lincoln Tunnel. He said he was making the 11-hour trip with his wife and son from Rhode Island to North Carolina to get to his in-laws.

“With prices being so high in plane tickets,” he said. “The pump is high also.”

This comes as gas prices are hitting a seven-year high amid soaring inflation. Still, AAA says 90% of Thanksgiving travelers are driving this year.

President Joe Biden announced plans to cut fuel costs Tuesday by tapping into the country’s strategic reserves. Fifty million barrels of oil will be gradually released.

“I’ll do what needs to be done to reduce the price you pay at the pump,” he said.

AAA says drivers should leave after 9 p.m. Wednesday or before 11 a.m. Thursday.

To help ease the expected congestion on the Long Island Expressway, the Long Island Rail Road is adding to its eastbound service. For more on that and other MTA service changes, CLICK HERE.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

GSP: Best and worst times to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

If you’re hitting the road this Thanksgiving, pack your patience. The Georgia State Patrol has released a list of best and worst times to travel and, starting at noon today, traffic is expected to slow. This travel time chart, compiled by the transportation analytics company INRIX, shows the Daily Worst...
GEORGIA STATE
stgeorgeutah.com

Travelers urged to be patient, courteous during Thanksgiving holiday traffic

ST. GEORGE — Travel for the Thanksgiving holiday looks to rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, according to recent predictions released by AAA. This has prompted officials with AAA, as well as state road and law enforcement, to urge travelers on the road and in the air to be patient, prepared and courteous as highways and airports get crowded.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Secaucus, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
Secaucus, NJ
State
North Carolina State
State
Rhode Island State
CBS New York

Tri-State Area Airports Already Bustling With Thanksgiving Travelers; Experts Say Pack Your Patience

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are still a few days to go until Thanksgiving, but holiday travel is already picking up. The number of people passing through U.S. airports over the weekend reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. But as CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday, the new federal vaccine mandate may slow down some travelers. With holiday greetings on the way, so is the gridlock. From LaGuardia Airport, where lines to get through TSA checkpoints were longer than usual, to John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport, local transit hubs were already packed. “It’s the holidays. It happens,”...
LIFESTYLE
PLANetizen

Evidence for Tolls as a 'Surefire' Traffic Congestion Fix

Writing in City Observatory, Joe Cortright suggests that congestion pricing is one of the most effective ways to reduce traffic. He points to an example from Louisville, where traffic on Interstate 65 fell by half after Indiana and Ohio instituted a $1 to $2 toll on a bridge across the Ohio River.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

As Holiday Travel Picks Up Again, Lawmakers Call For COVID Restrictions For Domestic Flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As millions fly to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, airports will likely be packed at near pre-pandemic levels this entire week – and it has already started. CBS2’s John Dias took a closer look at what’s in store for some travelers. Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but by the looks of it, LaGuardia Airport Tuesday was giving the traditional Wednesday getaway day a run for its money. “I thought it was going to be bad. It’s gnarlier than I expected,” said Gramercy Park resident Sophia Smith. “Other years it has been long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Joe Biden
veronews.com

Don’t expect traffic congestion to ease soon

As snowbirds flock back to Vero Beach, both they and year-round residents will notice more congestion on the mainland’s major roadways, more backups at our busier intersections, and more impatient and inconsiderate motorists making a bad situation worse. That’s what happens when more than 20,000 newcomers – many from metropolitan...
VERO BEACH, FL
KTAR News

Phoenix airport touts Sky Train as way to avoid holiday traffic at terminals

PHOENIX – Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International are anticipating heavy traffic throughout Wednesday as Thanksgiving holiday travel surges. “As always, travelers should give themselves extra time, especially today, and check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport,” Sky Harbor spokeswoman Heather Shelbrack said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
WRAL

Heavy holiday travel brings warning: Buckle up, slow down

Raleigh police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are out in force this week, helping to make sure that all of the vehicles on the roads make it safely to holiday destinations. If you are on the road through the Thanksgiving weekend, expect to see a stepped up law...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Jams#Railroads#Aaa#Amtrak
Lake Geneva Regional News

How to avoid travel delays this holiday season

With Thanksgiving travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, checking in before arriving to the airport, only bringing a carry-on, and booking the first flight out are some suggestions to reduce any travel delays with the large crowds.
TRAVEL
Daily Targum

KOZMA: Fight traffic congestion by reimagining Rutgers buses

Everyone loves to hate the Rutgers bus system, but the University would be impossible without it. Every full bus saves dozens of car trips, massively reducing congestion. Imagine how much worse traffic and parking would be if anyone traveling from Douglass campus to Busch campus needed a car in order to avoid the hour-long walk.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS New York

Streets Around Rockefeller Center Will Close To Traffic For Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people expected to enjoy the holiday season in Manhattan this year, the city is moving to make the streets around Rockefeller Center more visitor friendly. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced plans for pedestrian spaces in the area. Starting Friday, 49th and 50th streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues will be pedestrian-only areas. Traffic will be prohibited from 11 a.m. until midnight every day through the holiday season. That zone will expand to 48th and 52nd streets on the night of the tree lighting, Dec. 1.
MANHATTAN, NY
osidenews.com

Metrolink Helps SoCal Avoid Holiday Traffic; Offers $10 Holiday Pass on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

Los Angeles CA— With Thanksgiving week traffic projected to approach pre-pandemic levels, Metrolink, southern California’s regional passenger rail service, will offer relief from the stress of gridlock at an affordable cost. This year, on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, Metrolink will offer a $10 Holiday Pass that allows riders unlimited trips anywhere Metrolink travels for the entire day the pass is purchased. Metrolink will offer its usual Saturday schedule on those two days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy