ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

West Boulevard Elementary students explore STEAM projects before holiday

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7j4w_0d5j8HDv00

The surgery Katie Darr performed Tuesday morning was unlike most of her surgeries.

A veterinary surgeon and instructor in the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine, Darr teaches veterinary students how to be veterinary surgeons.

But Tuesday, she was in a kindergarten classroom at West Boulevard Elementary School, surrounded by several young assistants as she performed surgery on a teddy bear one of the children brought from home. It had a hole that needed to be repaired.

It was part of STEAM Day at the school on the day before Thanksgiving break. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

In other classrooms, children were building bridges with Legos, making nature art, learning about flight, doing mindfulness-based virtual reality and learning about newspapers. School board member Katherine Sasser presented to students about thinking like a scientist.

Before the teddy bear surgery, students put on surgical caps Darr brought with her.

"We have to make sure no hair falls in," she said.

She put on a surgical gown for the operation.

"Now, a surgeon would have to wash their hands for five whole minutes" before surgery, Darr said. "They have to be really clean."

Other children showed Darr their stuffed animals, including 6-year-old Odin Carlson who brought Tigey. Tigey is a tiger, the biggest cat in the world, Odin said.

"I don't want to poke it," Odin told Darr. "I don't want it to get broken. I don't want the head to fall off."

"He looks like he's a well-loved stuffed animal," Darr said.

Darr showed the children some of the instruments and equipment she uses.

"This instrument is something I use in surgery," she said.

The students said it looked like scissors, but she said it's not used to cut, but to clamp.

"The hemostat is something we use if an animal is bleeding," she said. "We pinch the vessel and it stops the bleeding."

She talked some about her job.

"Veterinarians are scientists," she said. "They also help animals."

She asked what jobs some of them were considering, with one child volunteering wanting to be a human doctor.

"You're going to be a human doctor," Darr said. "I don't touch humans."

In another classroom, children enjoyed getting their hands dirty as they worked with clay, pounding it and forming it into creations. Katie Barnes, owner of Snow Pond Studios, led the session.

The students said the clay felt cool and a little wet.

"This clay is like Play-Doh, but it's a little sticky," Barnes said.

If it's allowed to dry, it will become harder, but still fragile, she said.

The STEAM Day allows students to see the possibilities available to them, said Principal Morgan Neale.

"It shows them a direct connection with what they're learning in the classroom," Neale said.

It also allows the children to see themselves represented in things that interest them, she said.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719

Comments / 0

Related
Duncan Banner

Plato Elementary hosts career day for students

Local students learned about a plethora of occupations amid their typical school day from several businesses around the county on Wednesday afternoon. Judy Dittner, counselor, brought in several businesses around town, organizing the day for many students that took place from 1:45 p.m. until about 3 p.m. and put businesses and different career options in front of students.
DUNCAN, OK
WYTV.com

Hermitage elementary school looks to fulfill students’ holiday needs

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — With the holidays right around the corner, the Hermitage School District is getting ready for their annual angel giving tree. The tree helps bring gifts to students and families who are struggling during the holidays. There are about 80 wishlists at Artman Elementary School. They are in need of clothes, coats, shoes and toys.
HERMITAGE, PA
WTOV 9

Hills Elementary students set charitable record

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Students at Hills Elementary School in Mingo Junction set a charitable record in just four days. A school record was set with students collecting 3,000 canned food items during their holiday food drive that was done between Nov. 8-12, including a day off for Veterans Day. This...
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Veterinary School#Cat#West Boulevard Elementary#Legos
WNCY

Masks To Be Optional For Elementary Students In West De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Elementary students in the West De Pere School District will have the option of wearing masks beginning next month. In a decision announced Thursday, the district says it will transition to optional masking for grades 4K-6 on Dec. 17. The transition applies to students at 4K sites, students who attend Westwood and Hemlock Creek elementary schools and students who attend the district’s Intermediate School.
DE PERE, WI
hometownsource.com

Fridley’s Stevenson Elementary introduces STEAM Lab

Stevenson Elementary students are demonstrating their skills in the school’s new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Lab. From coding and programming Bee-Bot robots to building and constructing LEGO structures, the new space offers many opportunities for students in all grade-levels. “The STEAM lab benefits our scholars by providing...
FRIDLEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
Sun Chronicle

Elementary students increasing fluency in foreign languages

When it comes to foreign language instruction, local elementary school students not only walk the walk, but are increasingly fluent at talking the talk as well. That message came through loud and clear this week as a dozen or so students representing their polyglot peers provided school committee members with a first-hand look at how world languages -- in this case, Spanish -- are taught at the elementary level.
EDUCATION
Wicked Local

Waltham hosts vaccine clinics for elementary school students

Following the FDA's authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 on Oct. 29, Waltham Public Schools were quick to put together a series of vaccination clinics for elementary school students. "We have students who have trouble getting to see pediatricians, or even getting to local pharmacies," Waltham Public...
WALTHAM, MA
KFOX 14

Students at elementary school in Vinton surprised with new shoes

VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students at Bill Childress Elementary in Vinton, Texas were surprised with a free pair of shoes on Tuesday. The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation gave out 400 pairs of athletic shoes, socks and a drawstring backpack to students. Students were both thankful and excited about their new...
VINTON, TX
WDTN

Westwood Elementary unveils book vending machine for students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Westwood Elementary is holding a grand opening for its new book vending machine at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 17. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, this vending machine is just like a traditional one, except instead of a bag of chips or soda, it dispenses books. The school […]
DAYTON, OH
kalb.com

Pineville Elementary School students showcase leadership abilities

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During the second annual Leadership Day at Pineville Elementary School on November 18, students showcased their leadership abilities to the community. Throughout the year, students learn the seven habits of highly effective people while holding school-wide and classroom leadership roles. Those seven habits include:. Be proactive.
PINEVILLE, LA
Marietta Daily Journal

Harrison students celebrate 20 years of teaching Due West Elementary students

The Harrison High School French Club and French Honor Society students recently celebrated 20 years of teaching students at Due West Elementary School. The Harrison students are very active within the community, teaching French to students at the high school's feeder elementary schools for community service. The students maintain a...
HARRISON, GA
WJHG-TV

West Bay Elementary students treated to free book fair

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at West Bay Elementary School went home with their backpacks feeling a little heavier. A free Scholastic book fair was waiting for the kids in the Media Center Thursday morning. The brand new books were made available thanks to the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation. In October, they held a local golf fundraiser that raised around $25,000.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
nextpittsburgh.com

Chill Project opens first space for elementary students in Carnegie

At Carnegie Elementary School, there’s a special room where students can take a break and relax. There are soft LED lights, bean bag chairs and even a large cabin they can sit inside. This is the Chill Room, a new addition to the school thanks to a partnership with Allegheny Health Network’s Chill Project.
CARNEGIE, PA
Guernsey Gazette

Guernsey-Sunrise elementary students shouting 'BINGO'

GUERNSEY – The first-grade class at Guernsey-Sunrise schools had a well-deserved time of classroom partying after having completed their reading goals. The first grade joined the Rally to Read 100 books before Read Across America Day which is scheduled for 2022 March 2. They not only achieved this goal, but the students accepted the challenge and reached their goal before Halloween!
GUERNSEY, WY
yourgv.com

Cluster Springs Elementary October students of the month

Cluster Springs Elementary honors students of the month for October with a special gift from Domino’s Pizza including ECSE/pre-K, Nelsy Amaya, Caleb Kittrell, Lexie Liles, Olivia Milstead and Oliver Nelson; kindergarten, Kimberly Brizendine, Gabriel DeLeon and Aubrey Talley; first grade, Ava Knutti, Kadin Lewis, Jo’Zell Russell, Alyssa Smith and Justice Whittington; second grade, Madeline Davis, Cathy Campbell, Willow Gatlin, Emma Honeycutt and Savannah Knutti; third grade, Emma Compton, Scarlett Hartsock, Clare Hudson, and Maleik Scoggins; fourth grade, Trenton Crouch, Laylo Ridgeway and Miranda Smith; and fifth grade, Madison Carrington, Landon McLaughlin and Abigayle Taylor. Not Pictured is Caliph Logan.
CLUSTER SPRINGS, VA
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

44
Followers
74
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy