West Boulevard Elementary students explore STEAM projects before holiday

The surgery Katie Darr performed Tuesday morning was unlike most of her surgeries.

A veterinary surgeon and instructor in the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine, Darr teaches veterinary students how to be veterinary surgeons.

But Tuesday, she was in a kindergarten classroom at West Boulevard Elementary School, surrounded by several young assistants as she performed surgery on a teddy bear one of the children brought from home. It had a hole that needed to be repaired.

It was part of STEAM Day at the school on the day before Thanksgiving break. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

In other classrooms, children were building bridges with Legos, making nature art, learning about flight, doing mindfulness-based virtual reality and learning about newspapers. School board member Katherine Sasser presented to students about thinking like a scientist.

Before the teddy bear surgery, students put on surgical caps Darr brought with her.

"We have to make sure no hair falls in," she said.

She put on a surgical gown for the operation.

"Now, a surgeon would have to wash their hands for five whole minutes" before surgery, Darr said. "They have to be really clean."

Other children showed Darr their stuffed animals, including 6-year-old Odin Carlson who brought Tigey. Tigey is a tiger, the biggest cat in the world, Odin said.

"I don't want to poke it," Odin told Darr. "I don't want it to get broken. I don't want the head to fall off."

"He looks like he's a well-loved stuffed animal," Darr said.

Darr showed the children some of the instruments and equipment she uses.

"This instrument is something I use in surgery," she said.

The students said it looked like scissors, but she said it's not used to cut, but to clamp.

"The hemostat is something we use if an animal is bleeding," she said. "We pinch the vessel and it stops the bleeding."

She talked some about her job.

"Veterinarians are scientists," she said. "They also help animals."

She asked what jobs some of them were considering, with one child volunteering wanting to be a human doctor.

"You're going to be a human doctor," Darr said. "I don't touch humans."

In another classroom, children enjoyed getting their hands dirty as they worked with clay, pounding it and forming it into creations. Katie Barnes, owner of Snow Pond Studios, led the session.

The students said the clay felt cool and a little wet.

"This clay is like Play-Doh, but it's a little sticky," Barnes said.

If it's allowed to dry, it will become harder, but still fragile, she said.

The STEAM Day allows students to see the possibilities available to them, said Principal Morgan Neale.

"It shows them a direct connection with what they're learning in the classroom," Neale said.

It also allows the children to see themselves represented in things that interest them, she said.

