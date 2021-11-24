Giving thanks to adoptive families

Cleveland County Social Services gave a hearty thank you last week to families who fostered and later adopted children in need of safe and loving homes.

In 2021, 25 children found new permanent homes with adoptive families across Cleveland County. Those families were recognized in a ceremony Friday held at the LeGrand Center in Shelby.

Adopted children were given gift bags and plaques commemorating their new families. Parents were recognized and handed special ornaments as a thank you for taking in their children.

"Because they deserve it. They didn't have to open their home to children they don't know, children who have experienced trauma and who feel like they are unloved," said Tamara Hardin, child welfare program manager at Cleveland County Social Services. "It's hard to bring that child into your home who might have certain behaviors because they might not have been loved the way they need to be. We want to celebrate that, that they stuck in there."

Among those recognized on Friday was Bethany Bryant, who adopted three young children - Steele, 6, Seren, 4, and Mills, 2. Bryant said the children came to live with her parents in 2018, and she got to know them over the course of the last few years.

"They had been in our family for a while, and we all loved them so when the plan changed to adoption I had taken the MAPS classes, and I was very involved with them and was able to move forward and adopt them," said Bryant.

Being certified to be a foster parent is a lengthy process. It starts with a 10-week course, offered only twice a year through Social Services and evolves into home visits from social workers and having to abide by certain state standards.

But, Bryant said, the effort is well worth it.

"It's been amazing just to see them grow developmentally and to see the gains they have made and to see them become confident and their feelings of attachment and safety grow with us and that they identify with our family," she said. "And you know, Thanksgiving is coming up so they are very excited to see all of their cousins and family members."

Across Cleveland County, there are roughly 70 families like Bryants, fostering and providing safe places for children in their time of need. That number, Hardin said, isn't enough.

"The need is great at this point, for children of all ages and all races," she said. "One of the things that is really hard for us is finding someone willing to foster our teens. There aren't many families able to do that."

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can do so by contacting the Department of Social Services.

