Week 13 CFB Depth Chart: Nebraska Hosts Iowa Friday

By Kaleb Henry
 3 days ago

Some bonus depth chart fun this week with a number of Black Friday games.

The final week of the college football regular season is here and that means the Thanksgiving weekend.

With a number of Black Friday games as well, you get a bonus depth chart: a two-deep Friday and the regular four-deep for Saturday.

Dig in. Click on a match up for the Fanalytix link to that game for games that are available.

Friday

Saturday

*All times Central

