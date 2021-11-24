ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood's ARK snapped up $130 million in Zoom stock when the shares tumbled almost 15% in a day

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Cathie Wood is the CEO and CIO of Ark Invest. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Cathie Wood bought $130 million worth of Zoom stock on Tuesday, after the video conferencing firm fell almost 15% to a 17-month low.

Two of Wood's ETFs, ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet, purchased nearly 650,000 shares in Zoom, which is down 39% this year and 23% this quarter.

Wood, who is Ark Invest's chief executive and chief investment officer, runs funds that focus on disruptive innovation. She's previously hit headlines for backing Tesla stock to hit $4,000 and bitcoin to surge to $500,000 within five years.

Ark's Zoom bet coincides with its significant Tesla sell-off. It has sold $2.4 billion worth of shares in Elon Musk's company since September, as the debate over whether its stocks are overvalued has intensified.

Wood outlined her "buy low, sell high" investing philosophy in an interview with Barron's earlier this month.

"We are usually selling when one of our stocks, even our high conviction stocks, has gone up say 20, 30, or 40% relative to the rest of the stocks in our portfolio," she said. "It's just called portfolio management."

"If one stock has done that well relative to the others in the portfolio, we take some profits and deploy them into stocks that have been neglected or punished for some reason," she added.

The Motley Fool

Here's How Low Shiba Inu Could Fall

Shiba Inu has delivered historic gains in less than a year. Multiple factors, including the fear of missing out and Elon Musk's tweet have fueled life-altering gains for hodlers. History suggests SHIB tokens could plummet from their current level. You might not realize it, but Wall Street has delivered historically...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Ways You Can Beat Warren Buffett in the Stock Market

Buffett has to hold a lot of cash and high quality bonds because he runs an insurance company. Buffett finds it difficult to invest in smaller companies because they don't really move the needle for his business. Buffett can't easily take advantage of short-term market disruptions. Warren Buffett is one...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 9.71% to $3.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 159.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
STOCKS
New York Post

Elon Musk sells another $1B in Tesla stock, selling spree now up to $10B

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed Tuesday that he sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker, worth some $1.05 billion, bringing his total selling spree this month to nearly $10 billion worth of Tesla stock. Musk — the wealthiest man in the world, worth some $300 billion — made...
STOCKS
