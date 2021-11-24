ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

'It truly takes a village': Small businesses can win by supporting each other

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

When you think of businesses in the same space, you think competition, right?  Business, no matter what kind, is often competitive. But for small businesses and entrepreneurs, mutual uplifting is vital.

To that end, Amy D'Alessio devotes about an hour of her day promoting small businesses in Essex, Connecticut, where she owns a clothing store called J. Alden Women's on Main Street that lives in a shared space with her husband's J. Alden Clothiers.

D’Alessio serves as president of the Essex Board of Trade, an organization she says comprises 100 small businesses in the town, and tells USA TODAY that small businesses are more powerful as a group – part of why she spends so much time lifting others up.

“This idea of community is what makes us stand head and shoulders above the big-box store,” D’Alessio said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GleGw_0d5j8BvZ00
Amy D'Alessio, owner of J. Alden Women’s, a small clothing shop in Essex, Connecticut, which shares a sales space with her husband's shop, J. Alden Clothiers. Amy D'Alessio

When it comes to support, it doesn't matter if it's coming from businesses in the same space.

"It truly takes a village and supporting other small businesses does not take away from your own business," said Sahra Nguyen, founder of Brooklyn-based Nguyen Coffee Supply , a specialty Vietnamese coffee brand.

►What small businesses can do: Boost your cash flow heading into the holidays

►Vietnamese craft coffee: The latest caffeine craze brewing in America

John Childress, president of Childress Business Consulting who often mentors early-stage entrepreneurs, echoed Nguyen’s point.

“Because most small businesses don't have the resources to do everything on their own, they often rely on other small businesses for help and/or for collaboration,” Childress said.

But boosting each other’s brands is something that’s become more prevalent in recent years, Childress continued, noting the trend isn’t just because of challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today's new entrepreneurs are not from the 'Wall Street' Gordon Gecko ‘Greed is Good’ mentality that most entrepreneurs were raised in decades ago,” Childress said. “Most of today's entrepreneurs care about more than the bottom line; they want to make money while helping the community and environment, not hurting it.”

Terri Maxwell, CEO of business growth community Shift/Co , agreed: For small businesses, making money and doing good "aren’t at odds like they are in most corporations."

Small business community boosts more than business success

It goes beyond fiscal success, though, according to Gwen Beloti, owner of Gwen Beloti Collection, who said it’s part of her business’ “mission” to support others.

“(There’s) nothing like being able to connect with someone who speaks your language and knows what you're going through, how to support you and can share experiences of their own that speak to you,” Beloti said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24F0ly_0d5j8BvZ00
Small business owner Gwen Beloti shows off her jewelry collection in New York City. Photo by Nani

Childress agreed. “It is also a great mental health aid,” he said. “Having someone who is walking your same journey and experiencing the same highs and lows is extremely helpful. Instead of you walking this road alone, you are together with a community.”

Social media, word of mouth, the dollar: Supporting small business peers happens in different ways

The word “support” can encompass a range of activities. “We support each other's events, products, and services,” Childress said.

For Nguyen, some of that support happens daily, most often in three forms.

“I like to uplift and amplify as much as I can on social media,” Nguyen said. “A share is simple and can go a long way for businesses.”

She also recommends other small businesses during a conversation when the opportunity arises and said that when she has meetings with media, she tries to bring new connections to her friends’ shops and restaurants in the New York City area.

Completing her holy grail of support, and “most importantly” Nguyen likes to support with her dollar.

D’Alessio takes similar steps, shopping local and using social media “to support and lift up my community of small business on a daily basis."

Collaborations are another way that entrepreneurs can work together to boost business, Beloti said, referencing the saying, “your net worth is your network.”

And sometimes, support simply means bolstering another entrepreneur’s network with members of your own.

“Most of us who have been in business for many years have built relationships with people in a wide range of fields and businesses,” Childress said. “That means if a fellow entrepreneur comes to me with a need, I can generally recommend someone who I know is good to help her/him."

There's room for plenty of small businesses to 'win'

While competition in business can be steep, generally speaking, there is plenty of space for small businesses to have success.

But it can be tough to attain that, and understanding how challenging it can be, Nguyen said, is part of why she loves being part of a small business community.

"It brings me great joy to see others going after their dreams and to be able to witness anyone's journey is an honor," Nguyen said. "I love to see good people doing good things win. We need to uplift, protect and celebrate our people unlocking possibilities for others."

D’Alessio added that it takes nothing away from your business to support another – doing so only adds value.

Beyond being room for all, "most conscious small business enterprises operate with values of collaboration, versus worrying about competition," Maxwell said.

And the relationships formed are more beneficial than traditional marketing, in some instances, according to Childress.

“It is one of the best tools for long-term growth for your company.  A snazzy sales campaign gives you a short-term boost,” he said. “Building key relationships with other businesses, customers, and communities will build long-term growth.”

Small businesses harder hit by ‘storms’ wreaking havoc

Between 2020 and 2021, small businesses have faced several “storms” as Childress calls events that have put owners in tough positions including the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain havoc and more.

“We are experiencing incredibly difficult times with the exponential rate increases in shipping due to supply chain issues,” Nguyen said. “Some small businesses will choose to increase prices, and some will choose to eat the cost. Either way, I ask customers to keep this in mind as they're shopping this season, and please support small businesses because it's quite a hustle every day to keep things moving forward.”

And when weathering those challenges, larger companies are more likely to receive government assistance to stay afloat, according to Childress.

Small businesses don’t always receive the same kind of help.

“Large companies often get much more real government support. They get billion-dollar bailouts. When the government does actually create programs to help small businesses, much of the aid ends up in the hands of large, wealthy corporations,” he said, referencing the Paycheck Protection Program program .

Small business community is resilient

While the small business sector may not have as many resources as its larger counterparts, it is resilient for a number of reasons.

“What we lack in resources that larger businesses like box stores may have, we make up for in offering support to each other in so many other ways,” Nguyen said.

And D’Alessio believes that there will never be a replacement for small businesses. “Big-box stores exist for a reason and they are necessary, but they will never compare to the small business shopping experience.”

► Sophia Bush unveils her top 8: Holiday gifts from Amazon Launchpad

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'It truly takes a village': Small businesses can win by supporting each other

Comments / 1

Related
BlogHer

15 Small Business Grants to Apply For This Year

Funding opportunities aren’t necessarily scarce but tracking down viable options can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Deadlines are constantly looming, application requirements change, and setting aside time to complete them is a job in and of itself. That being said, we’ve discovered small business grants that provide worthwhile resources, and more importantly, money you don’t have to pay back, to get your idea off the ground. Note: The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is also live for those who are eligible. It provides borrowers in low- or moderate-income areas and a maximum of 10 employees with loans...
SMALL BUSINESS
KCRG.com

Shoppers fill the Czech Village for Small Business Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Small business Saturday emphasizes the importance of keeping your holiday spending local. Lisa Brislawn, the owner of The Funky Zebra, says it is reassuring to see the support for the community, not just one Saturday, but year-round. “it’s very important to support small business because...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Tribune

Beth Conrey: Support small businesses this season during Small Business Saturday

Today, we celebrate Small Business Saturday, a time when shoppers are encouraged to patronize small businesses to do their holiday shopping. Despite being “small,” many of these local businesses work hard to improve the quality of our communities and make up the backbone of our economies. Today, Colorado is home to more than 653,000 small businesses, accounting for roughly 99.5% of all statewide businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Grants Between $1k and $10K Available For Small Businesses

Although the days of large PPP loans and forgiveness are over, for now, there are small business grants across the country taking place year-round. The latest business grant news reveals offers from Dove Chocolate for women entrepreneurs as well as a Los Angeles Job Creators Quest Grant, South Dakota FAST Launch Grants, Avon Lake Small Business COVID-19, and others.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
New Britain Herald

Recognizing Small Business Saturday

With Black Friday in the region’s wake and Cyber Monday on the horizon, owners were happy to see shoppers come to their local businesses to support them during Small Business Saturday. First started by credit card company American Express as a means of encouraging shoppers to support small businesses because...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CBS DFW

Small Business Saturday Offers North Texans Another Day Of Deals And Steals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re not shopped out yet, tomorrow offers another day of deals and steals. However, now the focus shifts to local businesses for Small Business Saturday. Small businesses in DFW get ready for Small Business Saturday (Credit: Erin Jones/CBSDFW) At Renew Beauty in Northpark Center, which just celebrated its 13th anniversary, it’s been constant foot traffic all day. “We’ve seen such an increase in sales and today was really amazing,” owner Louise Proulx said. ”It’s probably the best crowds I’ve seen since we’ve gotten started.” At L Bartlett in Snider Plaza, same situation. Manager and Buyer Lizzy Martin said heading into...
TEXAS STATE
panolawatchman.com

BBB encourages everyone to support small businesses

After the big Black Friday sales, check out the small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities. Created in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday — the day after Black Friday — is a...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#The Essex Board Of Trade#Nguyen Coffee Supply#Vietnamese
CBS LA

Small Business Owners Invite Customers To Participate In Small Business Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County small business owners are hoping shoppers will make purchases Saturday during Small Business Saturday, one day after the crowds at malls and stores for Black Friday were smaller than in past years. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 for the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to “Shop Small” and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration became a co-sponsor in 2011. Small Business Saturday set a record with an estimated $19.8 billion in reported spending in 2020, according to the Small Business Administration. Another record...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sflcn.com

Several Reasons for Small Business to Turn to Transcription Services

In the era of information technologies, the rules of business have changed. It is not enough just to buy advertising on newspapers and radio since you reach only a small percent of the audience. You have to develop your online presence with all the available tools. SMM, video marketing, podcasts,...
SMALL BUSINESS
expressnews.com

8 Texas-based subscription boxes to buy for Christmas and holiday gifts, so you can support small businesses

Small businesses have had a rough go of it over the past couple of years. So this holiday season, support small, Texas-based subscription box companies. Subscription boxes are gifts that keeps on giving, with a box of curated goodies tailored to specific interests arriving each month. These eight here let you choose how long you want the subscription to last, and with everything from seafood to dog treats, there’s something for everyone on your list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
WNDU

Supporting small businesses this Black Friday

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you are looking to support small businesses on Black Friday and through the holiday season, head to St. Joseph. ‘The Market’ is a new indoor farmers market located in the heart of downtown. Eight different businesses are selling unique food, drink, and gift items.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Fast Company

Why this shopping season is make-or-break for small businesses, according to the SBA

Last week, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reported that it has awarded just shy of $300 billion in COVID-19 recovery loans to nearly 4 million businesses. In the spring of 2020, one of America’s tiniest federal agencies found itself at the center of the biggest economic crisis in a generation, and it has been a lifeline for many Americans navigating how to stay afloat financially.
SMALL BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy