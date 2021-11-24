ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Official State Treat Of Maine Is One You Wouldn’t Expect

By Michelle
Only In Maine
Only In Maine
 3 days ago

Maine’s history is fascinating. From the Red Paint People to the European Settlers who showed up to the more modern-day stories that have been passed down from generation to generation, there’s a lot to learn about life here. One of our favorite histories is food-related and it focuses on the most delicious delicacy you’ll find here!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAPg8_0d5j86bB00
While most states have an official state dessert and leave it at that, Maine takes things one step further by offering up a state treat to those who call the state home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1emd_0d5j86bB00
It should come as no surprise that it's the whoopie pie!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OALi_0d5j86bB00
There's a common misconception that the whoopie pie got its start in Pennsylvania with the Amish, but we know that it really started here in Maine!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSS4C_0d5j86bB00
There's evidence that proves the venerable whoopie pie was first made back in 1925 at Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vxp85_0d5j86bB00
And things only took off from there. You'll find whoopie pies all over the state, from bakeries to grocery stores to festivals and events.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fewdI_0d5j86bB00
If you're lucky you'll even find them at special occasions like weddings!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kw6pB_0d5j86bB00
So, dig into the Maine state treat and enjoy every second of it!

What’s your favorite place to get a Maine whoopie pie? Let us know in the comments so we can check it out!

The whoopie pie is one of our favorite things about being in Maine! But, the list of fantastic attributes doesn’t end there. Here are 17 reasons why Maine is the BEST state!

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Maine

Winter Luxury Awaits At This Two Bedroom Tiny House In Maine

It’s not every day that you come across a place to stay in Maine that offers complete solitude and access to nature. You can certainly plan a winter camping trip, but that means having to brave the cold and possibly even snow. While that might be nice for some, those of us who prefer a […] The post Winter Luxury Awaits At This Two Bedroom Tiny House In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

The Remarkable Bridge In Maine That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once

Maine has a lot of water, including coastline and lots of rivers and lakes. With all that water, it’s not surprising that we’ve got a ton of really interesting bridges. From the quaint covered bridges that link town to town and the little, quirky ones that are mostly just meant to be fun for little […] The post The Remarkable Bridge In Maine That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In Maine Is The Best Place To Spend Your Weekend

In Maine, we love the abundance of local goods that can be found in every corner of the state. If you love the idea of supporting local businesses, you’ll be pleased with just how easy it is to do here. One of the best ways is by purchasing the things you love from local farms, and farmers markets make that incredibly easy. This one, located in Waldo County, is open year-round with a fun indoor winter location, too.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

11 Christmas Light Displays In Maine That Are Pure Magic

Here at Only In Maine, we have an unabashed love for the holidays. And so does the rest of the state, as evidenced by the sheer number of amazing Christmas lights displays in Maine! From charming small towns to big cities, beloved attractions and festivals to seasonal events, there’s no shortage of holiday spirit here […] The post 11 Christmas Light Displays In Maine That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Only In Maine

Great Head Trail In Maine Leads To Pink Granite Cliffs And Unparalleled Views

Nothing will make you appreciate Maine life more than going for a nice, pleasant hike through nature. And since Acadia National Park offers 158 miles of hiking trails as well as some stunning coastal scenery, we highly recommend heading there for your next hike. The Great Head Trail is scenic, fairly short, and offers just the right amount of a challenge, whether you’re a beginner or an expert. Plus, it’s a fun trail for the whole family.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Few People Know The Real Reason Billboards In Maine Are Banned

Anyone driving through Maine has noticed that the beautiful views from any road are completely visible. There are no advertising billboards blocking the forests, coasts, and mountains. This makes road trips in Maine even better. But there are times when we take this for granted. It’s not until we’re driving through a state without this […] The post Few People Know The Real Reason Billboards In Maine Are Banned appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

You Can Stay In A Maine Wildlife Refuge At The Four Season Tomhegan Wilderness Cabins

Going “upta camp” is as much a part of life in Maine as bundling up on a fall day because the weather could turn at any moment! You’ll find camps on just about every lake, pond, or river and often just in a beautiful piece of forest. The only problem is that many of those with camps are forced to close them down for the season when the weather gets cold. If this burns your biscuits as much as it does ours, you’ll love that these camps offer year-round access to the beauty of the outdoors.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

We Just Found The Perfect Coastal Cottage In Maine And It’s For Sale

When people think of Maine, images of a rocky coast often come to mind. Waves crashing against the land and sea spray flying through the air are not uncommon to find on a perfect day near the water. The only thing better than imagining that is enjoying it in person and the best way to […] The post We Just Found The Perfect Coastal Cottage In Maine And It’s For Sale appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whoopie Pie#Bucket List#Generation#The Red Paint People#The European Settlers
Only In Maine

One Maine Shop Was Voted To Have The Best Bacon In The State And Meat Lovers Totally Agree

It’s one thing to visit a local Maine restaurant to order your favorite meal. But it’s quite another to buy what you love and create the perfect meal at home. Many of us have perfected the art of meal preparation over the last year or two. While we can’t be sure about everyone out there, one thing we’ve loved is all the ways to prepare bacon! If you’re in the same group, head to one of our favorite shops in the state who was voted by Taste of Home to have the best bacon in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

This Trail Leading To Multiple Waterfalls In Maine Is Often Called The Grand Canyon Of The East

There are tons of trails in Maine that allow adventurers to explore beautiful landscapes and natural features. And best of all, it doesn’t even matter what part of the state you’re in! Step outside your door and you’re bound to find a hike, walk, or even a short path that leads through impressive scenery. We always have a running list of the explorations we’d like to do and the hike we’re featuring today is always near the top!
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

One Of The Most Iconic Scenes In Maine Can Be Reached On This Flat 2-Mile Trail

Some of the most recognizable features of Maine are the lighthouses that dot the coast. From the ones that sit out on cliffs to the ones found offshore on islands, there are so many to see and appreciate. There are 65 lighthouses in total, and each one offers a different history and reason for being. […] The post One Of The Most Iconic Scenes In Maine Can Be Reached On This Flat 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

This Easy 1-Mile Loop Hike In Maine Wanders Through Forest And Fields All Along The Coast

Visitors and residents of Maine alike know about places like Acadia National Park and some of the more famous state parks. In fact, aside from lobster rolls and lighthouses, Maine might be best known for its access to beautiful natural landscapes. That’s why so many of these more well-known spots tend to be crowded and busy. To get off-the-beaten-path, consider visiting some of the under-the-radar natural areas like this spot in Boothbay Harbor. This loop hike in Maine is short but no less beautiful than any other of the more famous places.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Only In Maine

Take A Look At Life Inside Caribou, The Snowiest Town In Maine

Maine is certainly no stranger to snow. Every year, the coast receives anywhere from 50-70 inches, and inland receives roughly 60-110 inches of snowfall. That’s a lot of powder! Even though it may be a hassle to shovel, there are so many wonderful things about winter weather in Maine, and the endless winter activities are […] The post Take A Look At Life Inside Caribou, The Snowiest Town In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Kentucky

Kentucky Has An Official State Drink – And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Pop quiz time: what’s the state drink of Kentucky? If you immediately responded “Bourbon!” — well, you’re not alone! Kentucky is world-renowned for its bourbon, and it’s only natural to think that this ubiquitous spirit would also be the official state drink of the Bluegrass. But it’s not. In fact, the official state drink of Kentucky is Ale-8-One, a soft drink invented right here in the Bluegrass!
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Maine

Visit This Small Town Cafe In Central Maine For Out Of This World Popovers And More

Some of the most fantastic gems in Maine can be found in places off-the-beaten-path. Sticking to the coast is fine, but venture further inland and you’ll find an entire state beyond what you might imagine. We especially love the smaller restaurants, cafes, and shops that offer a touch of home cooking or handcrafted gifts. This […] The post Visit This Small Town Cafe In Central Maine For Out Of This World Popovers And More appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

This 160-Acre Park Hiding In Southern Maine Features 100-Year-Old Trees And Ancient Streams

You know how much we love a good hike here in Maine and finding them throughout the state is easy. There are so many to choose from that the hardest part is really just narrowing down the options. Or, you can do what we do which is create a long-running list of all the spots we want to check out as soon as we can! We recommend you put this state park at the top of the list. It’s beautiful, a bit lesser-known, and offers lots of fun.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Some Of The Most Beautiful Hiking In Trails In Maine’s Acadia Don’t Feature Summits But Coastline Instead

Acadia National Park is one of the most defining features of Maine. As New England’s only national park, it is an obvious choice for those who love nature and the great outdoors of the region. Simply driving along Park Loop Road is a great way to see it, but hiking is another sure way to […] The post Some Of The Most Beautiful Hiking In Trails In Maine’s Acadia Don’t Feature Summits But Coastline Instead appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Only In Maine

2K+
Followers
538
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maine is for people who LOVE the Pine Tree State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy