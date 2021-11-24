The Official State Treat Of Maine Is One You Wouldn’t Expect

Maine’s history is fascinating. From the Red Paint People to the European Settlers who showed up to the more modern-day stories that have been passed down from generation to generation, there’s a lot to learn about life here. One of our favorite histories is food-related and it focuses on the most delicious delicacy you’ll find here!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

While most states have an official state dessert and leave it at that, Maine takes things one step further by offering up a state treat to those who call the state home.

It should come as no surprise that it's the whoopie pie!

There's a common misconception that the whoopie pie got its start in Pennsylvania with the Amish, but we know that it really started here in Maine!

There's evidence that proves the venerable whoopie pie was first made back in 1925 at Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston.

And things only took off from there. You'll find whoopie pies all over the state, from bakeries to grocery stores to festivals and events.

If you're lucky you'll even find them at special occasions like weddings!

So, dig into the Maine state treat and enjoy every second of it!

What’s your favorite place to get a Maine whoopie pie? Let us know in the comments so we can check it out!

The whoopie pie is one of our favorite things about being in Maine! But, the list of fantastic attributes doesn’t end there. Here are 17 reasons why Maine is the BEST state!