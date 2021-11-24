11A All-State Football Teams Announced
DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) officially released the 11A All-State Football teams Wednesday morning. Here are the winners.
Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:
- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton
- Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s
Coach of the Year:
- Adam Roland, Fargo North
First team offense:
- QB:
o Blake Schafer, Wahpeton
o Nick Schumacher, Bismarck St. Mary’s
o Daniel Boutain, Fargo North
- RB:
o Isaac Felchle, Bismarck St. Mary’s
o Mason Lockwood, Fargo North
- WR:
o Nate Fedorchak, Bismarck St. Mary’s
o Caden Kappes, Wahpeton
o Preston Kroeber, Jamestown
- OL:
o Jack Weikum, Bismarck St. Mary’s
o Alex Wegner, Fargo North
o Thomas Allmer, Jamestown
o Dayton Allery, Turtle Mountain
o Tyler Christianson, Fargo South
First team defense:
- DL:
o Nick Windsor, Bismarck St. Mary’s
o Jacob Johnson, Fargo North
o Devin Beach, Jamestown
- LB:
o Luke Mavity, Dickinson
o Zack Thomasson, Fargo South
o Paine Parks, Grand Forks Red River
o Colton Mewes, Jamestown
- DB:
o Troy Berg, Dickinson
o Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown
o Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City
o Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s
o Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton
Second team:
o Sam Stillings, Dickinson
o Bennett Carlson, Dickinson
o Landon Gerving, Bismarck St. Mary’s
o Jackson Walters, Jamestown
o Ethan Gall, Jamestown
o Jason Hogue, Watford City
o Sam Strandell, Grand Forks Central
o Drew Hofstad, Devils Lake
o Ben Heilman, Devils Lake
o Kolby Jones, Fargo South
o Peder Haugo, Fargo North
o Nathaniel Fritel, Fargo North
o Garrin Sattler, Grand Forks Red River
o Broden Muske, Valley City
Comments / 0