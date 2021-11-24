ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

11A All-State Football Teams Announced

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OynG3_0d5j84pj00

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) officially released the 11A All-State Football teams Wednesday morning. Here are the winners.

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

- Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

Coach of the Year:

- Adam Roland, Fargo North

First team offense:

- QB:

o Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

o Nick Schumacher, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Daniel Boutain, Fargo North

- RB:

o Isaac Felchle, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Mason Lockwood, Fargo North

- WR:

o Nate Fedorchak, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Caden Kappes, Wahpeton

o Preston Kroeber, Jamestown

- OL:

o Jack Weikum, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Alex Wegner, Fargo North

o Thomas Allmer, Jamestown

o Dayton Allery, Turtle Mountain

o Tyler Christianson, Fargo South

First team defense:

- DL:

o Nick Windsor, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Jacob Johnson, Fargo North

o Devin Beach, Jamestown

- LB:

o Luke Mavity, Dickinson

o Zack Thomasson, Fargo South

o Paine Parks, Grand Forks Red River

o Colton Mewes, Jamestown

- DB:

o Troy Berg, Dickinson

o Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown

o Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City

o Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton

Second team:

o Sam Stillings, Dickinson

o Bennett Carlson, Dickinson

o Landon Gerving, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Jackson Walters, Jamestown

o Ethan Gall, Jamestown

o Jason Hogue, Watford City

o Sam Strandell, Grand Forks Central

o Drew Hofstad, Devils Lake

o Ben Heilman, Devils Lake

o Kolby Jones, Fargo South

o Peder Haugo, Fargo North

o Nathaniel Fritel, Fargo North

o Garrin Sattler, Grand Forks Red River

o Broden Muske, Valley City

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
City
Dickinson, ND
City
Wahpeton, ND
State
North Dakota State
Devils Lake, ND
Sports
City
Valley City, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
Devils Lake, ND
Education
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Teams#American Football#Wahpeton Brit Senftner#Wahpeton Second
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

24
Followers
35
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy