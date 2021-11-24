DHHR Provides State COVID Update

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 23, 2021, there are currently 6,733 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,770 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 47-year old male from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old male from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, a 99-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Brooke County, a 60-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County. These deaths range from October through November 2021, with one death occurring in August 2020.

“Our children are our most valuable resource,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all families whose children are eligible but not yet vaccinated to speak with their child’s pediatrician about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (532), Boone (102), Braxton (40), Brooke (87), Cabell (254), Calhoun (40), Clay (24), Doddridge (18), Fayette (227), Gilmer (12), Grant (66), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (122), Hancock (116), Hardy (80), Harrison (266), Jackson (64), Jefferson (216), Kanawha (450), Lewis (108), Lincoln (70), Logan (105), Marion (235), Marshall (152), Mason (112), McDowell (86), Mercer (305), Mineral (95), Mingo (138), Monongalia (246), Monroe (37), Morgan (81), Nicholas (163), Ohio (189), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (159), Putnam (229), Raleigh (294), Randolph (98), Ritchie (27), Roane (45), Summers (33), Taylor (70), Tucker (18), Tyler (35), Upshur (93), Wayne (94), Webster (61), Wetzel (69), Wirt (24), Wood (276), Wyoming (48). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​”Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

