ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHHR Provides State COVID Update

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 23, 2021, there are currently 6,733 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,770 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 47-year old male from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old male from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, a 99-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Brooke County, a 60-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County. These deaths range from October through November 2021, with one death occurring in August 2020.

“Our children are our most valuable resource,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all families whose children are eligible but not yet vaccinated to speak with their child’s pediatrician about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (532), Boone (102), Braxton (40), Brooke (87), Cabell (254), Calhoun (40), Clay (24), Doddridge (18), Fayette (227), Gilmer (12), Grant (66), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (122), Hancock (116), Hardy (80), Harrison (266), Jackson (64), Jefferson (216), Kanawha (450), Lewis (108), Lincoln (70), Logan (105), Marion (235), Marshall (152), Mason (112), McDowell (86), Mercer (305), Mineral (95), Mingo (138), Monongalia (246), Monroe (37), Morgan (81), Nicholas (163), Ohio (189), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (159), Putnam (229), Raleigh (294), Randolph (98), Ritchie (27), Roane (45), Summers (33), Taylor (70), Tucker (18), Tyler (35), Upshur (93), Wayne (94), Webster (61), Wetzel (69), Wirt (24), Wood (276), Wyoming (48). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​”Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

The post DHHR Provides State COVID Update appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 26 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths. The agency has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old male from Boone County, a 32-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old female from Preston County, a 67-year-old male from Grant County, a 77-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old female from Wayne County, a 67-year-old female from Barbour County, a 58-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Lewis County, a 53-year-old male from Wayne County, a 94-year-old male from Harrison County, a 40-year-old male from Harrison County, a 64-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old female from Cabell County, an 86-year-old male from Putnam County, a 64-year-old female from Jackson County, an 83-year-old male from Morgan County, a 62-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, a 65-year-old male from Mercer County, an 84-year-old female from Taylor County, a 68-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old male from Webster County, a 58-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 47-year-old male from Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
Andover Townsman

DHHR reports there are currently 6,462 active COVID-19 cases statewide

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 17, 2021, there are currently 6,462 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,698 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Barbour County, a 52-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Brooke County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, a 34-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 73-year old male from Preston County.
CHARLESTON, WV
mybuckhannon.com

COVID-19 death toll in West Virginia crosses 4,700 on Thursday, DHHR says

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Thursday that 6,934 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the Mountain State. That’s an increase of 472 since the last report. Locally, COVID-19 cases are active in Upshur (125), Barbour (94), Lewis (65), Randolph (101) and Webster (74) counties....
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
Metro News

DHHR reports new COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources says active COVID-19 cases are now just below 6,500. The state has confirmed 486 new cases in the past 24 hours. The agency has confirmed 26 additional deaths. New deaths include a 92-year old male from Boone County, a...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases near 7,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 are listed at just below 7,000 as the holiday week begins. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 557 new cases Monday along with 32 additional deaths. The new deaths include a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 75-year old...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dhhr Cabinet#Berkeley
centraloregondaily.com

Dept. of Human Services mistakenly issues $7.8M in pandemic food benefits

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) mistakenly issued $7.8 million of Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) food benefits to abbout 5,800 students in Oregon. Students at one Central Oregon school were impacted – Obsidian Middle School in Redmond. ODHS is working to recover any unused food benefits that were mistakenly issued, but...
REDMOND, OR
wchstv.com

Two pharmacies give overly diluted doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine, DHHR says

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An investigation is underway and vaccine administration has been halted at two pharmacies in the Northern Panhandle after the pharmacies administered overly diluted doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state officials said. COVID-19 vaccine administration has been put on hold at Davis Brothers Pharmacy at...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Recorddelta

WV DHHR COVID-19 update – November 22

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 22, 2021, there are currently 6,996 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 32 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,757* deaths attributed to COVID-19. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and available statewide,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, I urge you to schedule an appointment or visit one of our pop-up sites to protect yourself and your family.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Recorddelta

WV DHHR COVID-19 update – November 15

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 15, 2021, there are currently 6,436 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,636 deaths attributed to COVID-19. “We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, readily available and free. Please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Recorddelta

WV DHHR COVID-19 update – November 19

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 19, 2021, there are currently 7,275 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,726* deaths attributed to COVID-19. “Too many West Virginia families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Help prevent further loss of life by scheduling your vaccine or booster shot today.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy