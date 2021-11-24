Charmco Woman Charged As Conspirator

A Greenbrier County woman was arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17 in connection with a theft which had occurred last October. Serena Raven Adkins, 26 of Charmco has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to multiple criminal complaints, Adkins is a known associate of Bobby Milton Bennett III, who, on the same day as Adkins arrest, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, entering without breaking and grand larceny. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the date in question, troopers with the West Virginia State Police arrived at a Charmco residence for the purpose of serving felony warrants on both Bennett and Adkins. Troopers had been made aware that the couple was residing in an outbuilding on the property. As reported by the troopers, upon their arrival, Adkins came outside and advised troopers that Bennett “was not there and there was no one else inside the building.” Upon further investigation, troopers located Bennett in the attic of the outbuilding, where he was reportedly hiding beneath blankets. Bennett is accused of the October 21 theft of a riding lawnmower valued at $6,500. At present, Bennett is being held at Southern Regional Jail, and is ineligible for bond. Serena Raven Adkins is also being held at Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash-bond or surety.

