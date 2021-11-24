Trail planning begins for Bainbridge Island's Lost Valley, a link in a cross-island route

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND – Tromping through a hidden section of forested property near the head of Eagle Harbor, Connie Waddington reflected on her first visit to Lost Valley about 20 years ago. Then, she’d been a member of the city’s Open Space Commission tasked with determining how to spend funds from an $8 million bond measure approved by voters in 2001.

She remembered thinking: "Woah, who knew this was here?"

“We’ve all driven around Eagle Harbor and all of those places and here’s this beautiful place that nobody had any idea existed,” Waddington said.

Lee Cross, a member of the commission, told the Sun in 2004, "You have a feeling that you're in this sort of lost world, and a dinosaur could stick his head around the corner. You have no sense at all that within a relatively short distance there are quite a few houses."

From the archives:Bainbridge may buy 'Lost Valley' with open space money

On the commission’s recommendation that year, the city bought 6 acres at the site to add to 30 acres of property the city already owned nestled in between Eagle Harbor Drive and Fletcher Bay Road. Alongside Lost Valley, the city would secure a long list of other properties for public use using the bond money.

Said Waddington: “We were very clear from the very beginning that this was going to be a long process and that it probably wasn’t going to happen right away. It was going to remain Lost Valley for a while.”

Years later, plans are now being formulated for established, expanded trails in Lost Valley, which would open access to the site and also serve as a link in the middle of a cross-island trail connecting Winslow to the Gazzam Lake Nature Preserve. Trails built on easements acquired by the Bainbridge Island Parks Foundation would round out the route.

“Once it’s in, we’ve permanently changed the face of the island again for the positive, which is great,” said Barb Trafton, projects director for the Bainbridge Island Parks Foundation.

A city document describes the Lost Valley property as “one of the least disturbed and most beautiful stream valleys on Bainbridge.” Today, it remains quiet. Cooper Creek bubbles along on the property, bound for Eagle Harbor. It only takes a short walk into the property on some existing rudimentary trails to be swallowed up by the forest.

Earlier this month the city began soliciting feedback on some early-stage plans for the Lost Valley site. A presentation by Mark Epstein, the city's engineering project manager, showed proposed trail routes through the property with entrances off Eagle Harbor Drive, Carmella Lane and Fletcher Bay Road.

Epstein told the Kitsap Sun that plans call for the project to be brought to City Council for consideration in the first quarter of 2022. If approved, planning would move ahead next year, and construction could potentially begin in the first quarter of 2023, he said.

“Lost Valley is really one of the last remaining gems of publicly accessible properties,” Epstein said. “It would be great to allow more people to go experience it.”

For more information about the project, visit cityofbainbridgeisland.civilspace.io/en/projects/lost-valley-trails.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.