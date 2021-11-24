WSS EMS Offers Emergency Medical Technician Training in December

White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services [WSSEMS] is offering a $300 course including “all courses required to obtain state or national certification” as an Emergency Medical Technician [EMT].

According to a flier shared by Greenbrier County Homeland Security and the WSSEMS website, the course could help fill the ranks of the often under-staffed emergency services field.

“Interested in a career in the medical field? Earn an EMT certification and be job ready with us. … This course will prepare the student to sit for National Registry Emergency Medical Technician (NREMT) examination. This will be a mix between a traditional and hybrid classroom course. … Registration deadline December 3, 2021. Includes all courses required to obtain state or national certification. [for more information call] 304-536-3991 [or email] edu@wssems.org.”

EMTs have a long list of important responsibilities, sometimes being the only difference between someone living or dying. Potential EMTs, as a result, will have to pass through screening before attending a class.

“Attendance and participation are required,” explains a flier from WSSEMS. “Prerequisites [include being at least] 18 years old to be primary patient care attendant, [having] a valid driver’s license, [and participants] will need to complete a drug test and submit a background check (done during program).”

Once enrolled, the students will then have classes to attend.

“Classes will be held primarily on Mondays and Wednesdays,” reads the flier. “… Starts December 6, 2021. … Limited seating, register today!”

Those looking for more general information about the training can also attend an information meeting before the classes actually begin.

“Join us for an Informational Meeting on December 1, at 6 p.m. at White Sulphur Springs EMS,” posted Greenbrier County Homeland Security. “Please contact us at edu@wssems.org with any questions. Registration deadline December 3, 2021.”

More information and registration forms can be found on the WSSEMS website.

“To register, please visit www.wssems.org, clicking on training, then download the EMT Information and Registration Booklet. Once completed, please send registration form and required signatures to edu@wssems.org. [There is a] $300 [tuition fee], see EMT Information and Registration Booklet for complete details.”

