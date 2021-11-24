Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department Acquires New Truck

The Ronceverte Police Department recently announced a new truck has found a home with the department. The acquisition was announced on November 18 on the Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

“Our new utility truck 4007, [a 2021 GMC 2500 4x4] is finished up and in service just in time for the winter months,” reads the post. “Thanks to all our members that have been working on this project to see that it got put together and finished up.”

The department explained that much of the work was done locally, celebrating keeping funds in the local economy.

“Our members [did] a lot of shopping around [and] bought a stock truck out of Virginia from a dealer that would work with us on price,” the post reads. “ [We] went through a local bank for financing, got a local business in town to do brush guard and winch, camper top was done in Roanoke, striping and decals came from another local business in town, and lighting package was done by a local business also. All of this shopping around saved the department thousands of dollars while supporting local business at the same time.”

