Twin Boys Saw Mom's Murder Day Before Philly Baby Shower Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
One was expecting a child, another was walking with two of her own.

Both were robbed of futures in motherhood when they were shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia.

State officials are calling for action following the shooting deaths of Sykea Patton, 24, and Jessica Covington, 32.

Patton was walking with her 5-year-old twin boys on the 800 block of North Preston Street Friday afternoon, when she was gunned down, authorities said.

She was rushed to Presbyterian, where she was later pronounced dead.

Patton's ex-boyfriend, Donovan Crawford. 28, surrendered to authorities in Upper Darby, news reports say. According to NBC10, Patton was in the process of getting a restraining order against Crawford.

Covington was seven months pregnant and gifts inside from a car when she was shot in the head and stomach on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street around 8:30 p.m., the outlet said citing city police.

Both she and her unborn were pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center.

