The Greenbrier County Republican Party will hold a special meeting November 30th at 6:30 PM at Ronceverte Baptist Church’s fellowship hall on Main Street, Ronceverte. Guest speaker will be former WVGOP Chairman and US District Attorney Mike Stuart. Major local candidate announcements will be made, and the party will also map out events for the remainder of the year. Tickets for the December 10th Christmas Dinner will be available.

The post Greenbrier Republican Party To Hold Meeting appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .