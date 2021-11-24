ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier Republican Party To Hold Meeting

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

The Greenbrier County Republican Party will hold a special meeting November 30th at 6:30 PM at Ronceverte Baptist Church’s fellowship hall on Main Street, Ronceverte. Guest speaker will be former WVGOP Chairman and US District Attorney Mike Stuart. Major local candidate announcements will be made, and the party will also map out events for the remainder of the year. Tickets for the December 10th Christmas Dinner will be available.

The post Greenbrier Republican Party To Hold Meeting appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ronceverte, WV
Government
City
Ronceverte, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#The Greenbrier#Wvgop#West Virginia Daily News
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy