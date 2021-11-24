Winter Wonderland Crafter/Vendor Show To Be Held

Winter Wonderland Crafter/Vendor Show at the American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte has been scheduled for Friday Dec.3rd 2pm-6pm, Saturday Dec.4th 9am-3pm.

The music hall is located at 496 Island Park Road in Ronceverte.(former skating rink).

30 + local crafters and vendors are participating….

Helen Dosier …asstd crafts. Asbury WV

Kay Shafer…asstd crafts. Lewisburg

Melissa Miller …asstd. hairbows , keychains and other assets items

Covington VA

Millie Arbaugh…asstd crafts. Asbury

Ashley Myatt and Jill Mccully…

Paparazzi jewelry..Covington VA

Vicky Anderson …plant terraniums

Sinks Grove WV

Sonya Shafer…Gbr.Valley Dyes Lewisburg

Kimberly Baker…KiKi’s Kreations

Ronceverte

Alexandria Hedrick..Pink Zebra..

Lewisburg

Sawyer Hedrick…sawyers sweet treats

Lewisburg

Dinah Rhodes and Lionel Braught..CBD OILS…White Sulphur Springs WV

Jonathan Hamrick..asstd vendor items

Hillsboro WV

Deborah Echols…silk flower arrangements..Lewisburg

Madison Jackson…Bored Kids Creations…jewelry and western decor.

Maxwelton WV

Heather Hefner..asstd crafts..White Sulphur Springs WV

Barry Shisler…hand woven baskets and Jade bracelets…Gap Mills WV

Martha Morgan…shadow boxes and assets crafts…Ronceverte WV

Jessica Crane…asstd crafts…Crawley WV

Bethany Burdette…WV Beef Jerky

Alderson WV

Kelsey Peters…asstd jewelry…

Ronceverte

Whitney Bell and Bailey Callison….

Bell Creations…Lewisburg

Autumn Howard …baked goods

4 Arrows Farm

Amy Thompson…handmade signs shirts and ornaments…Hedgesville WV

Karen Campbell…asstd crafts and Avon..Ronceverte

Tina Fox.. Crocheted items…lewisburg

Bishop Family Farm…wool dryer balls

Crowley WV

The American Heritage Music Hall is a Non profit..fun filled family oriented…

No smoking or alcoholic beverages allowed.

Every Tuesday local musicians get together and play music..the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month a live band is on stage for a fun filled night of dancing.

Tuesday night has a cover charge of 7.00 per person

Cover charge 10.00 per person for Sat.

Nights.

Food is served both nights ….it is prepared and brought in by all attending and everyone can enjoy it.

Food will be served during the crafter/vendor show by vendors and all proceeds from food goes to the music hall.

A 50/50 drawing will be held both days with 50 percent of the cash to the lucky winner of the drawing and the other 50 percent goes to the music hall.

A lovely red metal truck with a tree in the back of it has been donated to the music hall and is being raffled off with all proceeds going to the music hall…a Lovely Christmas Decoration. To check out the picture of it just go to American Heritage Music Halls Facebook page and you can read all about it.

And what would a Christmas Show be without the appearance of a very special fellow ?

Santa and one of his busy little elves will be there on Saturday from 11 am-2pm to meet all the children…so bring them on and each child that registers with Santa’s elf will be entered into a drawing for a 20.00 gift card…cookies and treats will be free to all the little ones. Feel free to take pictures with Santa if you want to.

