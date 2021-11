Whether it's because of 'The Rachel' haircut or her signature honey-blonde highlights, Jennifer Aniston has long been renowned for her hair, so it stands to reason that any snippet of information that comes to light about her haircare routine results in beauty editors snapping to attention en masse. Well, Jen has upped the ante in terms of hair regimen disclosure in her efforts to promote her brand new haircare brand LolaVie and this month Jen posted a video to her Instagram grid detailing just how she uses her LolaVie hair products at home. Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted a very specific detangling hair brush in shot too.

