I'd say call your family, but do we not all view phonecalls as deeply suspicious now? My phone is a glass-and-silicon brick for displaying text that makes me unhappy. It's been a while since we've found ourselves here, looking at some indie games, and once again I have been drawn to some that are a little melancholy, but in a sort of healing, wholesome way. I'm not sure if that says anything great about my state of mind right now, but hey - the nights are drawing in, there's a bit of a nip in the chip, and it's the time of year when we're encouraged to think about family, found or otherwise. And who in their 30s doesn't get sad thinking about that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO