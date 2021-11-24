ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Plan Holiday Travel if Your Kids Aren’t Fully Vaxxed

By Lee Huffman
 3 days ago

The recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children means families had to act fast to get their offspring fully vaccinated before the holidays. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recipients are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine — the only vaccine currently available to children under 12 years old.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey conducted in October found that 27% of parents of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 planned to get their children vaccinated right away. Meanwhile, 33% of parents said they would “wait and see,” and another 30% said they definitely would not get their children vaccinated.

If your child won’t be fully vaccinated in time for holiday travel — or if you have children who are too young to get the vaccine — you may be hesitant to book flights or hotels this season. Should you plan holiday travel if your kids aren’t yet fully in the clear? Here are some considerations when planning your holiday travel with unvaccinated kids.

Questions to consider before booking your holiday travel

Planning travel with unvaccinated family members is all about managing the risk. Before you book your family holiday travel, think about your answers to these questions:

Does anyone you’re planning to spend the holidays with have an underlying health condition?

Having an underlying health condition is a red flag for a potentially bad outcome for children and adults who catch COVID-19, according to the CDC. If any family member you’d be traveling with has a condition that puts them at increased risk, you might be better off skipping holiday travel this year.

If you’re visiting relatives or friends for the holidays, consider their health conditions as well. While the people you’re traveling with may be healthy, if you (or your not-fully-vaccinated children) come down with COVID-19 during your trip, you may expose others to it; anyone who is immunocompromised could get very sick.

Where are you traveling to?

Some parts of the country have been hit harder than others by COVID-19. Picking a destination that has fewer active cases and stronger preventive measures can reduce your overall risk.

Is there a mask mandate in the state you’re traveling to? And do locals and tourists follow mask rules? Our family has often felt safer traveling abroad than within the U.S. due to strict mask mandates, frequent temperature checks and access to hand sanitizer every time we enter a hotel or restaurant — not to mention the COVID testing requirements that many countries mandate before you can board your plane.

You hope that no one gets sick while traveling, but destinations that have ICU bed availability provide more opportunities for care if someone falls ill. And having a travel insurance policy that covers treatment for COVID is a must in today’s travel environment.

If you’re visiting a destination outside the country and you catch COVID-19, you’ll be required to isolate for 10 days before being eligible to return to the U.S. Some hotels offer free stays for quarantine if you come down with COVID during your stay, but many do not. In that case, you’ll be stuck paying those extra costs out-of-pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nn9Xz_0d5j6IkY00

Lee Huffman and his daughter Scarlett flying home from The Bahamas. Photo by Lee Huffman

How are you traveling?

The method you use to travel has a direct effect on your potential exposure to COVID. Road trips in your own vehicle tend to have the least risk since you can minimize contact with other people. By comparison, when you fly or travel by train, you’re in a confined space with other travelers for hours at a time. Plus, you’re often waiting in common areas before departure and touching items (like armrests and bathroom sinks) that may not be as clean as you’d like.

While flying to a far-off destination sounds enticing, many travelers are settling for road trips so they can control the experience better.

What activities do you have planned?

When planning your activities for a family-friendly holiday vacation in the COVID era (yes, we’re still in it), select options that have a lower risk of exposure. Outdoor activities, where you have plenty of space and minimal interaction with others, reduce your chances of catching not only COVID, but other illnesses too. Waiting in lines for amusement park rides and sitting in a theater generally pose a higher risk than hiking, skiing and other nature activities.

Last winter, my kids and I took a road trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to visit Mammoth Cave National Park and other local attractions. While we did tour the cave with a group, we were able to keep our distance from other visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6ExK_0d5j6IkY00

Timothy and Scarlett at the entrance to Mammoth Cave National Park. Photo by Lee Huffman

Tips to keep your family safe during holiday travel

The CDC recommends that people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated. If you do decide to travel during the holidays with children under 5 or ones who won’t yet be fully vaccinated, follow these tips to reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID:

  • Test for COVID before AND after your trip. CDC guidelines for unvaccinated travelers recommend getting a viral test one to three days before your trip, even if you don’t feel sick; asymptomatic people can still spread COVID-19 to others. Take another viral test three to five days after you return from your trip, and self-quarantine for a full seven days; it may take a few days for symptoms to appear after exposure.
  • Bring extra masks and hand sanitizer. When you’re traveling with kids, masks break or get lost on a regular basis. Keep extra masks in your carry-on bag so you’re prepared for the inevitable. Having hand sanitizer in your bag makes it easier to stay germ-free in between hand washing.
  • Have a backup plan. Situations can change drastically between your booking date and your departure date. Stay informed and be willing to switch to another destination as Plan B (or even Plan C) if your preferred destination becomes a COVID transmission hot spot.
  • Use airport lounges in between flights. If you are traveling by air, use your credit card benefits to gain access to a lounge. Airport lounges have limited crowds and generally allow travelers to spread out. This extra space allows for social distancing, with the added benefit of complimentary food, drinks, Wi-Fi and more.
  • Get the flu shot. Even though some children are not eligible for the COVID vaccine, the flu shot is widely available for people of all ages. Getting the flu shot will reduce your chances of getting ill. The healthier your body is, the better it can be at fighting off other infections.

Should you plan family holiday travel if your kids aren’t yet fully vaccinated?

Many families will be traveling this holiday season. Traveling with children who are not fully vaccinated is a personal choice. While nothing is 100% effective, you can take steps to minimize your risks of catching or spreading the virus. Get tested before you travel and upon your return, and stay flexible with your travel plans. You might consider buying travel insurance to cover medical costs and transportation home if you or your kids get sick during your trip.

More From NerdWallet

Lee Huffman writes for NerdWallet. Email: travel@nerdwallet.com.

The article How To Plan Holiday Travel if Your Kids Aren’t Fully Vaxxed originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Related
Fortune

What does the American Airlines labor shortage mean for your holiday travel plans?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Over the past few weeks, American Airlines has quietly slashed its flight schedule for the second half of December by more than 20%, according to a major aviation analytics firm. The airline told Fortune that any cuts are part of regular tweaks “based on demand,” but a number that big would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.
TRAVEL
greensboro.com

Want your kids fully vaccinated for the holidays? Here are key dates to follow.

RALEIGH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently endorsed the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, making about 28 million kids nationwide in that group eligible to get vaccinated. In North Carolina, more than 24,000 5- to 11-year-olds have received their first...
KIDS
News On 6

Pediatrician Dr. Cyrus Discusses How To Keep Kids Health During Holiday Travel

TULSA, Oklahoma - Travel will be up significantly from this time last year some TSA checkpoint travel numbers from this past weekend were doubled from a year ago. If you're traveling with your children this holiday season, how do you make sure you stay safe. Pediatrician, Dr. Scott Cyrus, joined News On 6 at 9 with answers for parents.
TULSA, OK
State
Kentucky State
ABC 4

Thanksgiving travel tips and how to show your kids you love them

On GTU this morning – It’s shaping up to be a busy year for holiday travel. Ahead of Thanksgiving next week, experts are warning that people should prepare for higher prices and longer wait times. AAA estimates more than 53 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, marking a 13% increase from last year. NBC’s Kerry Sanders spoke to experts in the travel industry for some advice on how to make sure you get to enjoy your holiday celebrations. And the first tip is: Make a plan in advance. No matter how you’re traveling, it can’t hurt to do some research.
TRAVEL
EWG

Five ways to protect kids from cellphone radiation during holiday travel

In 2021, EWG published its own health-based limits to better protect children from radiofrequency radiation emitted by modern wireless devices. The limits are the first in the U.S. to focus on children’s health. They say kids’ exposure should be 200 to 400 times lower than general federal limits set in 1996.
CELL PHONES
Register Citizen

How to Incorporate Incredible Travel Into Your Entrepreneurial Lifestyle

When you have a corporate job, your life is often not your own. Your time in the office, in meetings or traveling is dictated by clients, supervisors or project needs. You don't get to decide where you go and oftentimes, it's not the sexiest of places. Throughout my long advertising career, I've spent loads of time in Battle Creek, MI, Solon, OH, Hershey, PA and other places that are perfectly lovely, but not necessarily where I would choose to visit. Of course, my career took me to some amazing places as well (Venice, Paris, Rome and London are just a few) and those are trips I will always remember. With Covid, travel is much more difficult (especially international) but assuming we are able to carefully manage travel again, just think about where you could go if it was up to you.
TRAVEL
gulfshorebusiness.com

RSW expects record increase in holiday travel, asks travelers to plan ahead

The Thanksgiving travel rush is in full swing. This time of the year is one of the busiest times for airports across the country, so prepare for a crowd. RSW says the biggest tips it has for travelers are to plan ahead and arrive early as the airport is already seeing an increase in travelers. In the last five months alone, RSW has seen record-breaking traffic and is anticipating even breaking its record of 10.2-million airline passengers in 2019. More people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving as restrictions lift and people feel safer. AAA predicts 53.4-million Americans will be taking to the sky to see their loved ones. That is up 13% from 2020. The busiest day for travel will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving as people will be flying in and out of the airport to return home, WINK News reports. Additionally, during October, a record-breaking 769,524 passengers traveled through RSW, up 84% compared to October 2020 and 20% more than the passenger traffic in October 2019. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 71% compared to last year. This is the sixth consecutive month that RSW has reported record-breaking passenger traffic. The traffic leader in October was Southwest with 173,552 total passengers.
TRAVEL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kids won’t be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving. That’s creating a dilemma for some parents

For many families, this Thanksgiving will represent a return to normalcy, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines. But for some parents, the holiday presents yet another dilemma: Should they gather with friends and family, given that children ages 5 to 11 will be only partially vaccinated by Thanksgiving, and younger kids won’t be vaccinated at all?
KIDS
