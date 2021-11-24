ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower After Big Run-Up This Week

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields were lower Wednesday after a steep run-up this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower by 2.7 basis points at 1.638%.. The benchmark yield peaked above 1.68% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down about 6 basis points,...

Related
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates show slight movement after volatile week

The 30-year mortgage average finished at close to the same mark it was seven days earlier, after a highly volatile week impacted by both the fast-spreading omicron variant and announcements from the Federal Reserve. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average edged up one basis point to 3.11% for the weekly period...
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

Fed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to fuel soaring inflation in the United States by further pressuring supply chains and worsening worker shortages, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mestertold the Financial Times. "If it turns out to be a bad variant it could exacerbate the upward...
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Flat With the Fed's Faster Taper Plans, Omicron Variant in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday, amid investor concerns around the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans to potentially taper faster than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just 1 basis point to 1.424% by around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.762%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields rose earlier in the day on Wednesday.
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
